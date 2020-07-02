The Xiaomi Mi Band 5 is official

Xiaomi



The new generation of the Xiaomi smart bracelet is here.

The Chinese company announced on June 11 the new Xiaomi Mi Band 5, the replacement of its previous one wearable, la Xiaomi Mi Band 4. The design of this new quantifying bracelet is very similar to that of the previous model although it incorporates many improvements at the performance level, including a version with NFC and new options in its software.

The Mi Band 5 has a 1.1-inch AMOLED screen, 20 percent larger than the previous model that had 0.95-inch, but one of the most important changes in the design is the incorporation of the magnetic charge and a new charger, so it is no longer necessary to remove the device from the strap to charge, but simply connects to the magnetic pins. According to Xiaomi, the autonomy of the Mi Band 5 is up to 14 days, and can reach 20 days in the model without NFC.

Regarding software, the bracelet adds 11 new professional sport modes (elliptical machine, yoga, exercise bike, treadmill, running, cycling, swimming, walking, free training, rowing and skipping).

The bracelet also debuts a new menstrual health feature like the one on Fitbit bracelets or the Apple Watch and a personal activity intelligence feature that uses individual personal heart rate data to measure daily activity in a personalized way.

At the moment Xiaomi has announced the Mi Band 5 in China whose prices are 189 yuan (about US $ 26) for the version without NFC and 229 yuan (about US $ 31) for the version with NFC. CNET en Español sent Xiaomi a request for additional comments to confirm its launch in the other territories and we will update as soon as we get a response.

