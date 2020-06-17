The world’s first 5G PC arrives as Lenovo Flex 5G or Yoga 5G

Lenovo



The Lenovo Flex 5G will be the first 5G computer that can be purchased on the market, the company said on June 16.



The Lenovo Flex 5G can be purchased from June 18 through Verizon in the United States, and will reach other markets under the name of Lenovo Yoga 5G soon after, through operators such as EE, Sunrise and CMCC.

This computer, which runs Windows 10, does not integrate a processor of traditional brands, as you would expect from Intel or AMD, but has a Snapdragon 8cx processor from Qualcomm that, although it does not necessarily claim to be the most powerful, it does promise to offer a duration of up to 24 hour battery life – somewhat outstanding.

Lenovo promises that the Flex 5X will have the capacity to offer up to 10 times the speeds we currently receive with the 4G network through different operators.

Price and availability

The price of the Lenovo Flex 5G at Verizon is $ 1,399, but they also offer a financing plan that allows you to pay $ 58.33 per month for 24 months.

The markets that will receive this laptop under the name of Lenovo Yoga 5G initially include the United Kingdom, Switzerland and China, but it will be extended to other markets in the future. The price of the Lenovo Yoga 5G has yet to be announced, but this is expected to happen in the coming weeks.

Lenovo Flex 5G: Features and Specifications