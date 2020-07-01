The world reopens little by little after the coronavirus crisis

May saw the tentative and gradual opening of schools, retail outlets, and places of worship around the world. The degree of relaxation after coronavirus crisis It varies from country to country, from city to city. But one thing is for sure: Most parts of the world look very different from what they were just a few months ago and will probably stay that way for some time. Here are a few examples.

On May 13 in Charleston, South Carolina, Apple store workers and security guards prepare customers to enter the store. Visitors must now take their temperature and wear face masks or face masks in the store. Apple is also reopening some stores in Florida, California, Washington, Hawaii, Oklahoma, and Colorado.