‘The World Of The Married’ set a New Record for Highest K-Drama Ratings In Cable TV History.

On Might 2, JTBC drama ‘The World of the Married’ which continues a improve recognition and a rising Viewership Ratings, achieved a new heights within the scores with its episode 12 the place reached 24.3% nationwide and 26.7% in seoul. it has formally surpassed ‘Sky Fortress’ (23.78%) and in addition turning into the best ranking Ok-drama in Cable TV Historical past.

‘The World of The Married {Couples}’ has even been nicknamed ‘Viewers over 40’ quite than these over 19 due to its extraordinarily practical storyline. Up to now, the drama has introduced a lot of the unique work as it’s. it stays to be seen whether or not ‘The World of the Married’ will be capable to break its personal document with even greater scores in its 4 episodes nonetheless left in its run.

Congratulations to the forged and crew of ‘The World of the Married’