“The World of the Married” ends with a Bang Beating its Own Record for Highest Drama Ratings in the History of Korean Cable Network

May 18, 2020
Cheena Khanna
JTBC’s newest drama “The world of the married” aired its final episode on 16th Might Saturday. Episode 16(final episode) managed to set a document score enabling the drama to turn out to be the highest rated Television drama in the historical past of the Korean Cable Network.

In line with Nielsen Korea the final episode recorded a score of 28.27 %. It simply beat its personal earlier document of 24.44% for Ep 15.

Congratulations to the Solid and Crew of the Drama on this superb achievement.

What did you guys take into consideration the ending? Please do go away your views on feedback under.

