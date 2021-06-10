The Witches Full Movie Download Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Gomovies

The illegal piracy website Gomovies contains lots of Hollywood movies and web series. It also includes Indian movies and web series

The film The Witches was leaked by the illegal piracy website Gomovies on the next day of the release.

The Witches Full Movie Download:

The Witches is a comedy and fantasy film. The film The Witches has received a mixed response from the audience.

In the film The Witches, there is a young boy. He have a run-in with a group of witches and their leader along with his grandmother. The film The Witches has received 5.3 out of 10 on IMDb.

The film The Witches was directed by Robert Zemeckis. It was produced by Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, Guillermo del Toro, Alfonso Cuaron, and Luke Kelly.

It was written by Robert Zemeckis, Kenya Barris, and Guillermo del Toro. The film The Witches is based on the dark fantasy novel titled The Witches by Roald Dahl.

Chris Rock narrated in the film The Witches. Alan Silvestri composed the music in the film The Witches. Don Burgess completed the cinematography of the film The Witches and it was edited by Jeremiah O’Driscoll and Ryan Chan.

The film The Witches was made under Warner Bros. Pictures, Image Movers, Necropia Entertainment, Esperanto Filmoj, and Double Dare You Productions.

Warner Bros. Pictures distributed the film The Witches. The running time of the film The Witches is 106 minutes and the box office has collected 26.9 Million USD.

Let’s talk about the cast of the film The Witches.

The Witches Cast:

See the cast of the film The Witches below.

Anne Hathaway as the Grand High Witch Stanley Tucci as Mr. R. J. Stringer Jahzir Kadeem Bruno as Hero Boy Chris Rock as the Voice of Older Hero Octavia Spencer as The Grandmother Codie-Lei Eastick as Bruno Jenkins Kristin Chenoweth as the Voice of Daisy Charles Edwards as Mr. Jenkins Morgana Robinson as Mrs. Jenkins Josette Simon as Zelda Eugenia Caruso as Consuella Ana-Maria Maskell as Esmerelda Orla O’Rourke as Saoirse Penny Lisle as a Witch Simon Manyonda as Sous-Chef Brian Bovell as Regiald Philippe Spall as Chef

Let’s talk about the release date of the film The Witches.

The Witches Release Date:

The film The Witches was released on 22nd October 2020 in the United States and was released on 29th October 2020 in Mexico.

It was digitally released on HBO Max. The shooting of the film The Witches was started on 8th May 2019. If we get any update about the film The Witches, we will update it here. Let’s watch the trailer of the film The Witches.

The Witches Trailer:

Find the trailer of the film The Witches below.

