The Witcher 2 filming halts due to coronavirus: report

Netflix announced this March 16 that the recordings of the second season of The witcher they were detained for the coronavirus. Service streaming has changed his decision in a short time, after a source from the series told the website Redanian Intelligence that the production of the new chapters would not stop.

“Emails were sent to the team informing them that production is closing and there will be no filming for the next two weeks. It is also possible that the rest period will be longer, if necessary. The situation will be assessed as the time “, he assures Redanian Intelligence.

“We have made the decision, effective immediately, to pause production for two weeks during this difficult time. This will give everyone time to make informed decisions on how to move forward,” a source told the entertainment site Deadline, who it also echoes the cessation of recordings.


The second season of The witcher is filming in the UK and production was expected to wrap up in August, but the dates are now up in the air.

Already other series and movies have been affected by the coronavirus. Stranger things stopped its recordings and the premiere of Mulan and No Time to Die, for example.

The witcher tells the story of Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), a lonely monster hunter who struggles to find his place in a world where people can be more ruthless than beasts.

