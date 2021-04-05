The Wilds Series Download in HD Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Tamilrockers and 123Movies.

The recently released Amazon Prime Video series The Wilds

Let's get the complete detail about the television series The Wilds.

The Wilds Series:

The Wilds is an American drama series. The series has received a positive response from the audience. In the series The Wilds; there are a group of teenage girls who lost on a deserted island.

It happens after the plane crash. They all do not know that this is an experiment, and they all are the subject of it.

The main cast and characters of the series The Wilds include Sophia Ali as Fatin Jadmani, Shannon Berry as Dot Campbell, Jenna Clause as Martha Blackburn, Reign Edwards as Rachel Reid, Mia Healey as Shelby Goodkind, Helena Howard as Nora Reid, Erana James as Toni Shalifoe, Sarah Pidgeon as Leah Rilke, David Sullivan as Daniel Faber, Troy Winbush as Dean Young, and Rachel Griffiths as Gretchen Klein.

The other cast members of the series The Wilds includes Jarred Blakiston as Alex, Jen Huang as Susan, Joe Witkowski as Thom, Barbara Eve Harris as Audrey, Chi Nguyen as Jeanette Dao, James Fraser as Ian Murnen, Carten Hudson as Jeffrey Galanis, Greg Bryk as Tim Campbell, Shane Callahan as James Reid, Dde Dionne Gipson as Angela Reid, Jose Velazquez as Mateo, Bella Shepard as Regan, Poorna Jagannathan as Rana Jadmani, Ali Ghadir as Ahmad Jadmani, and Warren Kole as Dave Goodkind.

The series The Wilds includes ten episodes. The Wilds was created by Sarah Streicher. John Polson, Jamie Tarses, Dylan Clark, Amy B. Harris, and Susanna Fogel were the executive producers of the series The Wilds. Guy J. Louthan produced the series The Wilds.

Ed Wild, Rob Marsh, and Peter Field did the cinematography of the series The Wilds. Sophie Corra, Brad Katz, Susan J. Vinci, and Steve Edwards edited it. The running time of each episode of the series The Wilds is around 42-61 minutes.

The series The Wilds was made under Dylan Clark Productions, A. B. Baby Productions, Amazon Studios, Fanfare Productions, and ABC Signature.

The series The Wilds was released on 11th December 2020 on Amazon Prime Video. You can watch the series The Wilds on Amazon Prime Video if you have a subscription.

The series The Wilds has been renewed for the second season by the makers of the series and Amazon Prime Video. It was renewed in December 2020.

There is no official update regarding the cast, plot, and release date of the series The Wilds Season 2. If we get any latest updates or news related to The Wilds Season 2, we will update it here.

Let’s watch the trailer of the series The Wilds.

