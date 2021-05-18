The Wife Full Movie Download Leaked by the Illegal Piracy Website Tamilrockers

Tamilrockers is one of the top-rated illegal piracy websites because it includes almost all the newly-released and latest movies and web series.

The film The Wife was leaked by the illegal piracy website Tamilrockers. It was leaked on the next day of the release.

The illegal piracy website Tamilrockers includes many Zee5 movies and web series. There is a large collection of Indian movies and web series.

To open the illegal piracy website Tamilrockers, you will require a proxy server because the illegal piracy website Tamilrockers is banned and blocked by the government.

Read the complete article to get all the details about the film The Wife.

The Wife Full Movie Download Leaked

The Wife is a crime, horror, and romance film. The film The Wife is based on the life of Varun and Arya. They move into a new house. The house is haunted by a spirit. Later, Varun and Arya start feeling some unwanted things in that house.

Sarmad Khan directed the film The Wife. It was written by Manoj Kalwani and Sarmad Khan. Monjoy Joy Mukherji and Ajay R. Yadav produced the film The Wife.

Kedar Phadke did the cinematography of the film The Wife. It was edited by Manish More. Utkarsh Umesh Dhotekar composed the music in the film The Wife.

The film The Wife was shot in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. The running time of the film The Wife is 106 minutes.

Let’s talk about the cast of the film The Wife.

The Wife Cast:

Find the cast of the film The Wife below.

Gurmeet Choudhary as Varun Shweta Dadhich as Dr. Raima Das Sayani Datta as Arya Ashesh Jain as Varun’s Father Divyansha Kaushik as Katrina Murad Vishal Kumar as Young Vikram Desai Satyendra Malik as Ganesh Shetty Rajeev Pandey as Vikram Desai Jyoti Patel as Widow Rajan Rajput Aanchal Singh as Sarika Siddhartha Srivastava as Police Inspector Chandrakant Taneja as Eshwar Reddy Jinu Thomas as Aramnagar Director

Let’s talk about the release date of the film The Wife.

The Wife Release Date:

The film The Wife was released on 19th March 2021 on the OTT platform Zee5. The film The Wife has received 4.6 out of 10 on IMDb.

Moviesda 2021

Tubidy MP3 & Video Download

TamilRockers

movierulz

Moviesda

Moviezwap

fmoviesf.co

The film The Wife is available to watch on Zee5. You can watch the film The Wife on Zee5 if you have a subscription to Zee5. The film The Wife got an incredible response from the audience.

Let’s talk about the trailer of the film The Wife.

The Wife Trailer:

We have mentioned the official trailer of the film The Wife below. It was arrived on 11th March 2021 by Zee5. Let’s watch it.

Check out this website daily to read the latest updates and news, and do not forget to add a bookmark to this website. Stay tuned for the next update.