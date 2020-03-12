The Who cancel UK rock tour on coronavirus worries

FILE PHOTO: British band The Who’s Roger Daltry (L) and Pete Townshend perform all through the Glastonbury music competitors in Somerset, south-west England, June 24, 2007. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Image

LONDON (1) – British rock band The Who have canceled their UK tour attributable to coronavirus, merely four days sooner than they’ve been attributable to take to the stage in Manchester.

The group, well-known for tracks like “My Know-how” and “Substitute”, acknowledged the three-week tour would go ahead later inside the yr.

“Haven’t reached this selection merely, nonetheless given the problems about public gatherings, we couldn’t go ahead,” guitarist and singer Pete Townshend acknowledged in an announcement on Thursday.

Fears over the quick unfold of the virus have led to the cancellation of live performance occasions and sports activities actions events all through the globe, such as a result of the Indian Wells tennis match and the Coachella music competitors, and have raised questions on whether or not or not the Tokyo Olympic Video video games should go ahead.

Reporting by Sarah Youthful; enhancing by Stephen Addison

