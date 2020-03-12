NEWS

The Who cancel UK rock tour on coronavirus worries

March 12, 2020
Add Comment
1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: British band The Who’s Roger Daltry (L) and Pete Townshend perform all through the Glastonbury music competitors in Somerset, south-west England, June 24, 2007. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Image

LONDON (1) – British rock band The Who have canceled their UK tour attributable to coronavirus, merely four days sooner than they’ve been attributable to take to the stage in Manchester.

The group, well-known for tracks like “My Know-how” and “Substitute”, acknowledged the three-week tour would go ahead later inside the yr.

“Haven’t reached this selection merely, nonetheless given the problems about public gatherings, we couldn’t go ahead,” guitarist and singer Pete Townshend acknowledged in an announcement on Thursday.

Fears over the quick unfold of the virus have led to the cancellation of live performance occasions and sports activities actions events all through the globe, such as a result of the Indian Wells tennis match and the Coachella music competitors, and have raised questions on whether or not or not the Tokyo Olympic Video video games should go ahead.

Reporting by Sarah Youthful; enhancing by Stephen Addison

Our Necessities:The Thomson 1 Perception Guidelines.

About the author

View All Posts

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *