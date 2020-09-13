The Whisper app exposed certain information about its users: report

Jennifer Van Grove / CNET



Whisper, a popular social app that allows people to post confessions and secrets anonymously, allegedly left exposed a database

that linked posts to the age, location, and other details of the users who posted them. The records of millions of messages were visible to anyone in a database that was open to the public on the Internet, according to a report published Tuesday in The Washington Post.

The database did not contain real names, but it did link anonymous posts to certain information — such as age, race, gender, place of residence, nickname, and group membership — of the users who posted it. Many of the posts are related to “sexual confessions and discussion of sexual orientation and desires,” according to the newspaper. The exposed data also included location coordinates of a person’s most recent post.

Access to the database, discovered by independent researchers, was contained after the app was alerted to the exposure on Monday, according to the Post. Investigators also notified federal authorities, according to the report.

Whisper has not responded to a request for comment. A company official told the Washington Post that much of the information was supposed to be public within the application, but the database “was not designed to be directly consulted”.