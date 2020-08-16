The Vivo X50 expands and reaches more parts of the world

Vivo



The Chinese manufacturer Vivo announced the international expansion of the Vivo X50 phone, a cell phone announced and available until now only in Chinese markets.

Vivo revealed that the cell phone, in its X50 and X50 Pro presentation, will reach various regions of Asia and areas of Europe during the next three months, but without saying an exact date or the precise markets. The X50 costs about $ 500 in some countries where it is already available.

The X50 offer the specs that you can expect in a high-end phone but without having very high prices. The X50 and X50 Pro have classic features like Super Night Mode, Astro Mode, four cameras on the back, 90Hz display, Android 10, USB-C, and a Snapdragon 765G processor.

Vivo has a third edition called X50 Pro Plus but the Chinese company did not give details of its launch to other countries.

The differences between the X50 and X50 Pro lie in several aspects such as the dimensions, curved screen on the Pro, and the cameras are also slightly better on the Pro with a more powerful zoom, although the specifications are not that different.

