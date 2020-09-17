The Vivo Apex 2020 makes a fool of the Galaxy S20 Ultra and iPhone 11 Pro Max

Vivo



The Vivo Apex 2020 is the new concept phone of the Chinese company and it brings a lot of news that we cannot find in other cell phones that we can buy today, not even in the Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20 Plus o go iPhone 11 Pro y iPhone 11 Pro Max.

True, this is just a concept that will not go on sale, but the company has brought previous Apex concepts to reality through modified versions that integrate at least one of its great novelties.

Vivo



Screen more curved than ever

The Vivo Apex 2020 has a 120-degree curved screen that the company calls the Full View Edgeless Display. When viewed from the front, the bezels and side frame are completely lost thanks to that pronounced curvature.

The screen is 6.45 inches. It looks like a way out of the future, because it practically looks like it is going to wrap up the back of the cell phone with Android 10. However, that large curvature can also expose the screen more to shocks.

Las ventajas del Galaxy Z Fold 2 versus el Galaxy… Las ventajas del Galaxy Z Fold 2 versus el Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 7:17 /

5/9/2020

Sin botones ni puertos

Aunque la pantalla es lo primero que miramos en un celular, el Vivo Apex 2020 tampoco tiene puertos ni botones, según reveló la empresa.

Este no es el primer celular que intenta esto; el Meizu Zero intentó precisamente lo mismo, pero Vivo dice que aunque esto traería algunas limitaciones, tiene las soluciones indicadas para superarlas.

Primero, los botones físicos son reemplazados por botones virtuales que detectan la presión, mientras que la manera para cargarlo será de forma inalámbrica.

Carga inalámbrica de 60 vatios (60W)

Los Galaxy S20 se pueden cargar a 25 vatios (25W) con el cargador que traen incluido o a 45 vatios (45W) si decides comprar uno más potente. Mientras tanto, el iPhone trae un cargador de 18 vatios que ofrece carga rápida por primera vez.

Sin embargo, estas cargas son a través de cable y, aunque esto siempre ha representado mayor potencia, el Vivo Apex 2020 supera esto con facilidad gracias a que cuenta con una carga de 60 vatios (60W) llamada Wireless Super FlashCharge 60W.

Vivo no reveló exactamente cuál es el tamaño de la batería de su celular, pero dijo que esta tecnología permite cargar a un dispositivo con batería de 2,000mAh en solo 20 minutos.

Android 11 a Android 1.5: Cada versión de Android con sus novedades y estatus [fotos] To see photos

Front camera under the screen (invisible)

Vivo



As the front of the Vivo Apex 2020 is only a screen, the front camera does not appear through a mechanism but is just under the screen invisibly.

It is not the first time that we see this kind of technology that would allow us to forget about bezels, eyebrows and even holes in the screens, but Vivo ensures that its 16 megapixel camera with algorithms allows the photos taken to have great clarity.

The Vivo Apex 2019 is a super futuristic phone [fotos] To see photos

7.5X optical zoom

The Galaxy S20 Ultra offers 4X optical zoom (hybrid up to 10X), the iPhone 11 Pro Max 2X and the Huawei P30 Pro 5X, but the Vivo Apex 2020 wants to take this a little further by being the first cell phone in the world. with continuous optical zoom from 5X to 7.5x.

What this allows is that the focus from 5X to 7.5X allows not to lose quality, as is generally the case with hybrid and digital zoom.

Vivo achieves this by having a combination of a group of 4 lenses in which two groups are fixed and two can be moved. In this way, the zoom increase is continuous with the movement of the lenses and makes it possible to be closer to integrating a professional camera into a cell phone.

Vivo



Vivo says that the periscope structure, like the one found in the aforementioned Huawei and Samsung phones, is only 6.2mm thick despite including this amount of lenses, which makes it very outstanding.

The Vivo Apex 2020 is postulated as an amazing cell phone that manages to combine multiple innovations in one device, but it will be more exciting to see how Vivo and other companies bring these innovations to cell phones that we can buy soon.

That said, it is impressive to see how Vivo has technology that exceeds in different aspects the products of two of the companies that sell the most cell phones in the world: Samsung and Apple.

Vivo Apex 2020: Features and Specifications