THE VIDEO. Sech, Yankee, J Balvin, Rosalía, Farruko and their ‘Relationship Remix’ is out of this world

After stirring up the networks with the preview of the cover last Wednesday, Sech finally released the single “Relationship (Remix)” along with the powerful voices of Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Rosalía and Farruko.

Many wondered how these voices of the most successful artists of the urban genre on the music scene would sound together, and “Relationship (Remix)” manages to clear up this mystery to lovers of this type of music that brings together a Panamanian, two Puerto Ricans, a Colombian and a Spanish woman, achieving a diversity of nationalities with a passport to guaranteed success.

The original song “Relationship” today already surpasses 202 million views on YouTube with just being released on April 1 of this year. Can you imagine what the Remix version could achieve with all these stars together?

As fans speculated on social media about a new collaboration for the long-awaited Remix, Sech really surprised his fans by bringing together these great Latin music superstars for a performance that was produced by none other than the “Producer of the Year” from Billboard, Dímelo Flow and Slow Mike.

This song combines the characteristic rhythmic flow and lyrical tone of Sech, but is enriched much more when it is seasoned with the rhythm of reggaeton, leading to the success “Relationship”, in short, to another level.

Of course, the flow of Big Boss Daddy Yankee, who shows himself with less pounds after his rigorous exercise regimen during his quarantine, offers a touch of energy to this new version, while the sensual voice of Rosalía, with its marked With a Spanish accent, she prints on the video the stamp that only she can offer, while standing out from the huge bouquets of flowers that can be seen inside a car.

The multi-winner of the Latin Grammy and the Grammy achieves an “out of this world” interpretation with Sech, while J Balvin, the Colombian star, contributes his characteristic style as does the Puerto Rican Farruko.

The video was directed by Fernando Lugo in a Miami location under the concept of “out of this world”, which tells the story of two astronauts who descend to an unknown planet. There, they reveal to each other the truth about their feelings before leaving behind everything that binds them to a world full of insignificant and meaningless rules.

Sech narrates the journey towards discovery through a series of visual worlds, all represented by the images and presentations of each of the artists collaborating on the subject.

As both astronauts travel through the new world, the woman (Rosalía) faces the reality of her lover’s past. The journey leads them both to go through a moment of hindsight, empowering the woman through a series of visions to move from the past, forgive and accept their future, recognizing in the end that “now everything has changed.”

After the success of his debut album “Sueños” and his worldwide success “Otro trago”, Sech began with five nominations for the Billboard Latin Music Awards that this year will be held in Florida.

This is not the first time that Sech has made a collaboration with Daddy Yankee. Some time ago they recorded “Definitely” and with Arcángel they made “You continue with him”, while with Bad Bunny they performed “Ignorantes” which was placed in the Top 50 of the Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, a feat that led them to perform together on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The original song of “Relationship” is included in the album “1 of 1” that continues to add visits and has placed in the # 1 position in 9 Latin American countries.

“Relationship” became the first most-played Latin song on Tik Tok this summer and placed Sech in the Top 25 of Spotify’s viral Top 200 worldwide chart.

Now what do you think if you enjoy the official video of “Relationship (Remix)” here.