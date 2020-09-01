The Viber messaging app ends its relationship with Facebook

Sarah Tew / CNET



The Viber messaging app, with more than 1 billion users worldwide, is breaking its relationship with Facebook, the company announced on June 25. According to Viber, the decision comes after “the abuses in the use of Facebook data and the failure to combat violent rhetoric.”

Immediately, the messaging app will stop spending on advertising on the social network, and plans to remove Facebook Connect, Facebook SDK and Giphy from the app in early July.

“Facebook continues to show a lack of judgment in understanding its role in the world today,” said Viber CEO Djamel Agaoua. “From the company’s mishandling of data and the lack of privacy in its apps, to its outrageous position of avoiding taking the necessary steps to protect the public from violent and dangerous rhetoric, Facebook has gone too far. No we own the truth, but the truth is that some people are suffering from the proliferation of violent content and companies must take a stand [al respecto]”.

Viber’s ad alludes to the Cambridge Analytica scandal as a cause for alarm, and says the platform’s inability to stop the spread of hate speech as the last straw.

Viber, owned by Japanese multinational Rakuten, says it hopes its decision will help boost the #StopHateForProfit movement of the civil rights organizations Anti-Defamation League and NAACP, which calls on Facebook advertisers to put their advertising spending on hold during the month of July due to the spread of hate speech on the platform.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



