The US box office only grossed US $ 5,000 in the last week of March

Lane Turner / The Boston Globe via Getty Images



The outlook is bleak for the film industry today, with movie theater closures and postponed releases causing seismic shocks to the release schedule. And now we know with certainty what is the impact on the box office of the measures taken to curb the pandemic of COVID-19.

From March 20 to March 26, the box office in the United States only raised $ 5,000, according to Box Office Mojo (via Reddit user identified as u / TheDankestMofo). In 2019, on the same date, that figure was over US $ 200 million.

These low numbers make sense. As of March 19, virtually all movie theaters had closed their doors in the United States.

In the first quarter of 2020, the United States box office fell 25 percent compared to the previous year, according to The Hollywood Reporter. This represents a drop of US $ 600 million.

The movies No Time to Die, Mission Impossible 7 and Wonder Woman 1984 They are among those that have delayed their premieres or suspended their filming due to the coronavirus. Setbacks have also seen many theaters struggle to stay afloat.