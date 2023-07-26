The UnXplained Season 6 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Updates, And Everything You Need To Know

Over the past couple of years, mystery and thriller drama series have owned the hearts of millions. Still, the only limitation is that the storyline is restricted to a drama script. If you are fond of watching more mysterious and thriller incidents, then William Shatner’s The UnXplained series will blow your mind.



The series has received positive reviews from the audience and reviewers. On top of that, The UnXplained series holds 7.2/10 ratings on the IMDb platform, which is more than enough to get approval for forthcoming seasons.

In this article, we have highlighted all the necessary details that you need to know about The UnXplained Season 6. Here we have added the possible release date, a brief storyline, cast, and trailer updates for The UnXplained Season 6.

The UnXplained Season 6 Release Date

When presenting mysterious truths about the undiscovered subjects of humanity, William Shatner’s 2019 release, The UnXplained non-fictional television series, holds the top position.

The first installment of The UnXplained television series premiered on History Channel TV on July 19, 2019. Later, the showrunners dropped another four seasons on the same platform in 2020, 2021, 2022, and the most recent season of The UnXplained premiered on March 31, 2023.

Now, many fans are eagerly waiting for the sixth season of The UnXplained series. But unfortunately, the showrunners have not announced the official release date for the sixth run of this non-fictional mysterious series.

The UnXplained Season 6 Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

The UnXplained is an American non-fiction television documentary series created and developed by renowned Canadian actors William Shatner, Kevin Burns, and Susan Leventhal.



The plot of The UnXplained series concentrates on a wide scale of mysterious topics, and a team of well-experienced scientists, engineers, historians, witnesses, and researchers participated in the exploration.

A well-directed show with a motive to debunk myths and present the truth infront of the audience, The UnXplained Seasons 1 to 5 has gathered colossal love and support from the fans.

As of now, the show runs for five seasons, and fans are eagerly waiting for the sixth installment of The UnXplained series. In a nutshell, The UnXplained series left many audiences speechless through its unique theme of excavating mysterious truths about unknown subjects.

The UnXplained Season 6 Cast Members List

As we all know, a successful series often brings stardom to the featured artists. The same goes for William Shatner’s The UnXplained series. Since the showrunners released the first season of The UnXplained on History Channel on July 19, 2019, fans are looking for the list of cast members of The UnXplained show.



As the show makers have not disclosed the official release date for the sixth installment, we have added a complete list of cast members for The UnXplained series. The below-mentioned cast members may return for the upcoming seasons of The UnXplained series.

William Shatner

Tok Thompson

Michio Kaku

Andrew Collins

Jonathan Young

David Whitehead

Travis Taylor

Hugh Newman

Dominic Steavu

Michael Dennin

Lynn Picknett

Kristen Fisher

Nick Pope

Robert R. Cargill

Amir Hussain

Ariel Bar Tzadok

Kathleen McGowan Coppens

Lynne S. McNeill

Apart from the cast mentioned above, we can expect more cast may join the show for The UnXplained Season 6.

The UnXplained Season 6 Episode Title List

The show makers have not shared the official release date for The UnXplained Season 6. Also, the number of episodes and titles are yet to be announced.

However, here we have added the episode titles of The UnXplained Season 5. It will help you to binge-watch all the episodes effortlessly.

The UnXplained Season 5 Episode 01 – Lost Cities

The UnXplained Season 5 Episode 02 – Tales of The Dearly Departed

The UnXplained Season 5 Episode 03 – Curses Unleashed

The UnXplained Season 5 Episode 04 – Earth’s Unsolved Mysteries

The UnXplained Season 5 Episode 05 – The Power of Prophecy

The UnXplained Season 5 Episode 06 – Mysterious Monsters

The UnXplained Season 5 Episode 07 – Sacred Rituals

The UnXplained Season 5 Episode 08 – UFO Hotspot

The UnXplained Season 5 Episode 09 – Extraordinary Structures

The UnXplained Season 5 Episode 10 – Holy Relics

Where To Watch The UnXplained Season 4?

William Shatner presents The UnXplained, an American non-fiction television series that follows thriller and unsolved mysteries of humanity. The first season of The UnXplained series premiered on July 19, 2019, and the most recent season was aired on March 31, 2023.

If you haven’t watched the first season yet, head to the History channel and binge-watch all the seasons of The UnXplained series. Moreover, the sixth season will also premiere on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In The UnXplained Season 4?

At the moment, the show makers have not announced the official release date for The UnXplained series. Therefore, we can not claim the exact number of episodes for The UnXplained Season 6.

However, if we look at the previous releases, we can see that the number of episodes varies from season to season. For instance, the first installment of The UnXplained series premiered with sixteen episodes. On the other hand, the most recent season, The UnXplained Season 5, was aired with ten episodes. We can assume that approximately 10 to 15 episodes may be released for The UnXplained Season 6.

The UnXplained Season 6 Production Team

We can not end this article without mentioning the due credit to the production team members who have worked efficiently to dig deep into the mysterious world and present one of the most highly anticipated non-fictional television series, The UnXplained. The writers like Kevin Burns, Doug Gordon, Eric Murphy, and many others have worked as screenwriters for The UnXplained Seasons 1 to 5.

In addition to that, Susan E. Leventhal, Rob O’Brien. Kim Egan, William Shatner, and David Comtois have worked as executive producers for The UnXplained Sereis. Antonio Baca was the cinematographer for the show.

The UnXplained Season 6 Trailer Release

A teaser and promo trailer gives a brief idea about the upcoming seasons. But as mentioned above, the show makers have yet to announce the official release date for The UnXplained Season 6. Moreover, the official trailer for The UnXplained Season 6 has yet to be released.

Still, we have added the official video link for The UnXplained Series. Click on the above link and watch The UnXplained series. Once the show makers deliver the official trailer for The UnXplained series, we will update it here.

Final Thoughts

Finally, we are at the conclusion section of this article. Now you have all the information about The UnXplained Season 6. If you are fond of watching mysterious and thriller television shows and haven’t watched The UnXplained episodes, you’re missing some of the most highly anticipated and mind-blowing television series. The show runs for five seasons, and the show makers have not announced the official release date for The UnXplained Season 6.

But you don’t have to worry about the latest updates for The UnXplained Season 6. We will provide you with all the essential details about the sixth season of The UnXplained series.

Once the show makers share the official release date for The UnXplained Season 6, we will update it here. Until then, enjoy the earlier seasons of The UnXplained series on History Channel TV, and stay tuned to our website for further details.