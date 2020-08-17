The United States limits the visas of Huawei employees

Angela Lang / CNET



The administration of President Donald Trump announced restrictions on US visas for Huawei workers, including the denial – or revocation – of them.

The restrictions will be imposed on those employees of the Chinese tech giant “who provide material support to regimes that participate in human rights violations and abuses around the world,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on July 15. . “The state department will impose visa restrictions on some employees of Chinese technology companies such as Huawei,” the politician said.

Pompeo called Huawei “an arm of the surveillance state of the Communist Party of China that censors political dissidents, allows mass internment camps in Xinjiang and the unsubsidized labor of its population.” Any operator in the world that uses Huawei equipment “is doing business with people who violate human rights,” Pompeo added.

The decision is based on Section 212 (a) (3) (C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which says that visitors may not be admitted to the U.S. if the secretary of state has reason to believe that their entry “would have potentially adverse consequences for US foreign policy.”

Huawei did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

When talking about the UK decision earlier this week to ban Huawei from its 5G networksPompeo said she was not influenced by the US sanctions. “They did this because their security teams came to the same conclusion as ours: that information that travels through unreliable networks of Chinese origin will almost certainly end up in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party.”

According to recent reports, Pompeo also said that TikTok, the Chinese social media app, will be removed to combat alleged data theft. “We hope to have a set of decisions shortly,” he said. “Be it TikTok or any of the other Chinese communications platforms, applications and infrastructure, this administration has taken seriously the requirement to protect the American people from their information ending up in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party,” Pompeo added.

The platform responded that there is “a great deal of misinformation about TikTok,” adding that its chief executive and security chief are US citizens who, it explains, have “decades of experience in complying with US law.” . “Data from US TikTok users is stored in the US and Singapore with strict access controls for employees,” a spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Last month, the Trump administration announced that it had discovered that Huawei has the backing of the Chinese military. The Pentagon sent a document to congress that contained the names of 20 Chinese companies that were backed by the people’s liberation army, including Huawei.

Huawei was blacklisted in the US in May 2019. At the same time, Trump signed an executive order banning the company in the country, due to national security concerns because Huawei had close ties to the Chinese government. Huawei has repeatedly denied these accusations.

