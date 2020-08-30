The United States declares Huawei and ZTE as a national threat

Angela Lang / CNET



The Federal Communications Commission announced on Tuesday, June 30, that it formally considers Huawei and ZTE a “threat to national security.” Consequently, it has decided to block the permanent use of any equipment or technology of these companies or their subsidiaries in the communication networks of the United States or in the 5G networks of the country.

“With today’s order, and based on the overwhelming weight of evidence, the Office has designated Huawei and ZTE as national security risks to America’s communications networks and to our 5G future,” said the president of the FCC, Ajit Pai, in a statement. “Both companies have close ties with the Chinese Communist Party and China’s military apparatus, and both companies are largely subject to Chinese law that requires them to cooperate with the country’s intelligence services.”

The FCC took into account the findings and actions of Congress, the government, and intelligence agencies in making this decision. “We cannot and will not allow the Chinese Communist Party to exploit network vulnerabilities and compromise our critical communications infrastructure,” the body said in its statement.

This action will also prevent US companies from using the FCC’s Universal Service Fund to purchase equipment and technologies from Huawei or ZTE with money from US taxpayers.

Although the temporary lock to Huawei and other companies included in the black list of the United States government began last year, this had been postponed with exceptions on several occasions. However, from now on US companies are prohibited from using the $ 8.3 billion fund to purchase equipment from these companies.

This permanent FCC blockade of Huawei and ZTE is not related to their mobile phones directly, although of course the brands will be affected, and it is possible that the operators prefer not to work with these companies vetoed by a body as a “national security threat “.

Although Huawei seems to have given up its efforts to sell its cell phones with carriers in the United States, ZTE has been working with different carriers with the challenge of reaching the largest. He ZTE Blade A3 Prime launched a few weeks ago it is sold on Visible and Yahoo Mobile.

Huawei and ZTE did not immediately respond to a request from CNET en Español for more information.