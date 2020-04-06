The Undertaker Returns To WrestleMania In A Scored, Filmed Boneyard Match Against AJ Styles

The Undertaker returned to WWE’s showcase occasion, WrestleMania for a singular scored and filmed Boneyard match. Yearly, WWE produces its Tremendous Bowl equal present, WrestleMania. This yr, WrestleMania 36 was purported to occur in Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Nevertheless, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing turning into a vital approach to fight the virus, the corporate may now not produce their main present in entrance of a jam-packed stadium stuffed with followers. Though, as a substitute canceling the occasion, it was introduced WrestleMania 36 would go on with out an viewers and in a brand new location, the WWE’s coaching facility, the Efficiency Middle. It was additionally determined to make it a two-night occasion, as a substitute of 1.

Proceed scrolling to maintain studying

Click on the button beneath to begin this text in fast view.

This yr’s card for WWE’s ‘Present of reveals’ was stuffed with excessive profile names such because the returning Edge, Quick 9 star John Cena, and former WCW legend Invoice Goldberg. Additionally on the cardboard was the corporate’s longest-tenured star, The Undertaker. The wrestling legend and AJ Styles have been going to do battle in what folks thought can be a conventional wrestling match, however because of the uncommon circumstances, WWE opted to place them in a Boneyard match becoming of The Undertaker’s ‘Deadman’ persona. Few knew what to anticipate from the match because it has by no means been completed earlier than within the WWE, however they knew it will be one thing totally different. Final night time, in the primary occasion of Half 1 of WrestleMania 36, the 2 superstars did certainly carry out in one thing very totally different.

Associated: WWE Prediction: Why The Fiend’s Subsequent Opponent Might Be Undertaker

The Undertaker and AJ Styles match was the one match from final night time’s present that didn’t happen contained in the Efficiency Middle with commentators and a referee. As an alternative, each Undertaker and AJ Styles have been on a graveyard set for a match that was filmed and resembled an motion scene from a movie. It featured a rating all through, with nice close-ups and a hen’s eye shot of Undertaker getting into on his motorbike. WWE posted a brief clip of the match to Twitter you could try beneath.

By no means earlier than has WWE ended its premiere present in such a approach. As is clear by the match’s setting, its fixed change in digital camera angles, and even the fixed dialogue between the 2 wrestlers, it felt like a mini movie versus a conventional WWE wrestling match. Additionally, along with the eerie horror film rating that performs throughout the match, Metallica’s “Now That We’re Lifeless” additionally performed throughout The Undertaker’s entrance as he rode in on his motorbike, harking back to his American Badass character from the early 2000s.

Regardless of being a considerably surreal expertise for followers, the primary night time of WrestleMania 36 has earned some nice opinions, most notably for its epic, cinematic model conclusion that includes The Undertaker and AJ Styles, which has drawn comparisons to Evil Lifeless (and rightfully so). That model of manufacturing has not been in WWE since Woken Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt’s ‘Final Deletion’ on RAW in 2018. The firm confirmed their skill to achieve deep into their bag of artistic tips with this Boneyard match, and with tonight’s Half 2 of WrestleMania that includes an analogous idea with Bray Wyatt and John Cena competing in a Firefly Funhouse match, expectations will seemingly now be excessive after what followers witnessed final night time.

Subsequent: What Is John Cena’s Internet Price?

Supply: WWE/Twitter

Each Pals Actor In How I Met Your Mom