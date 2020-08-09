The Umbrella Academy 2: We explain its ending

Netflix



This article is aimed at those who have already seen the second season of The Umbrella Academy, as it discusses the final four minutes of its final episode, which lays the groundwork for what could be a third season of the series, which Netflix has not yet announced but looks likely.

So if you don’t want to ruin season 2, you better not read on.

Episode 10, titled The End of Something, shows how the six members of the Umbrella Academy – Vanya (Elle Page), Luther (Tom Hopper), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Diego (David Castañeda), Klaus (Robert Sheehan) and Number Five (Aidan Gallagher) they manage to defeat The Handler (Kate Walsh) and the murderous agents of the Commission, thus avoiding the destruction of the world in 1963. They also discover that Lila (Ritu Arya) is another of the children with superpowers born on the same day in 1989.



Then, with order restored, the heroes decide to use the briefcases left behind by the Agents of the Time Commission to return to the present time, to the present in which the first season took place. They cross the portal together and arrive back in the great hall of the Umbrella Academy headquarters, where they were raised as children by their adoptive father, Dr. Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore).

Everything seems fine; They pick up a newspaper on a table and check that they reached April 2, 2019, a day after the Apocalypse seen at the end of season 1. The plan worked! But they discover that there is a portrait of their dead brother Ben (Justin H. Min) on the fireplace and that their father, Reginald Hargreeves, is alive but does not recognize them; and says to them: “This is the Sparrow Academy (Academy Sparrow)”. And in the background are the silhouettes of five young people similar to those of the Umbrella Academy. And from the shadows emerges another Ben (Justin H. Min), with a different hairstyle and scars on his face, who shouts: “Father, who are these assholes?”

And so ends the second season of The Umbrella Academy. 😱

It is clear that they reached the present time and that the world was not destroyed, but these last four minutes suggest that the heroes, when crossing the portal of space / time, arrived at an alternative 2019, in which there is no Umbrella Academy and its adoptive father is alive.

How was a parallel universe created?

As fans of the travels in the time in Back to the Future (1985) and Avengers Endgame (2019), any changes you make in the past give rise to a new timeline. So when the members of the Umbrella Academy met his adoptive father in 1963, he could have decided then not to adopt them in 1989 and prefer to create another group of superheroes.

Hence, Sir Reginald Hargreeves decided to create the Sparrow Academy. This makes sense, as Sir Reginald did not meet Ben in 1963, so it makes sense that he is part of the Sparrow Academy.

In season 1 it was revealed that 43 women around the world gave birth at the same time on October 1, 1989, and that these babies are gifted. So there are enough potential superhero candidates for Sir Reginald to form a new group.

It is evident from the encounter that Sir Reginald had with the members of the Umbrella Academy, that they were not to his liking, except Number Five. According to the website Digital Spy, in the comics of The Umbrella Academy, at the end of the chapter titled Hotel Oblivion, author Gerard Way introduces a new mysterious group, all dressed in red and with a sparrow emblem on their chests.

These other characters also have super powers and are accompanied by a floating cube. One of them emits lasers from his eyes – Homelander style in The Boys -, another is transformed into a flock of sparrows and a third stabs himself with a knife but his opponents are those who feel the pain of the wound.

The revelation that Lila is a “sister” of the Umbrella Academy and the existence of another group with superpowers, indicates that the mystery of the origin of these 43 babies in 1989 – why do they have these superhuman abilities? – is one of the big questions that the series will try to answer in a possible third season.

What will the six heroes of the Umbrella Academy do? Can they go back to the original timeline, to the reality that they came from? Will they make friends or foes of the Sparrow Academy? How will they deal with their living father in this parallel universe when in the original timeline she is dead?

Season 2 of The Umbrella Academy is now available on Netflix.