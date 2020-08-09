The Umbrella Academy 2: The Most Dysfunctional Superhero Family Returns

Netflix



The interesting thing about a superhero is his superpowers; what is the point of having them if they are not used. But that has never been the main theme of the characters in the series. The Umbrella Academy, whose second season premieres on July 31, 2020 on Netflix and from which CNET en Español had access to the ten episodes that make it up.

New episodes of The Umbrella Academy they are an improvement over the first season, in that it is no longer necessary to introduce the characters and establish the relationship between them. This allows the action to get to the point and who’s who explanations are avoided. The premise of season 2 is interesting and is conceived so that each of the members of the Umbrella Academy shine with their own light and fulfill their narrative arc.

Season two doesn’t reinvent the show’s formula, which is both good and bad. Fans of the show, and the comic that inspired it, will be happy with the proposal. But those who hope to meet a group of superheroes who fight crime or prevent the destruction of the world in the Avengers or Justice League style, or who hide secrets and miseries – as happens in Watchmen The The Boys -, you will not be hooked on the new delivery of The Umbrella Academy.



Playing:

Watch this:

Marathon series for the running of the bulls

4:25



Actually, The Umbrella Academy she is less interested in the traditional comic book superhero concept and plants her banner in family relationships. Released in 2007 as a comic created by Gerard Way and cartoonist Gabriel Bá for the Dark Horse Comics label, The Umbrella Academy Its protagonists are the seven young people born on the same day in 1989, adopted and raised as brothers by Dr. Reginald Hargreeves. These children, gifted with superpowers, were groomed by Dr. Hargreeves to form the group of superheroes called the Umbrella Academy.

The first season dealt with the reunion of the Hargreeves brothers, who coincide at the funeral of their father, Dr. Hargreeves, and the tense relationship between them. It is a large dysfunctional family, with misgivings, attacks of anger and selfish attitudes. But all these frictions are put aside when one of them, Number Five (Aidan Gallagher), returns from the future and tells them that a global apocalypse is imminent.

The Umbrella Academy: All New Images From Season 2 [fotos] To see photos

In the final episode of the first season it is revealed that the cause of the destruction of the world is one of the members of the Umbrella Academy: Vanya (Ellen Page), who was believed to have no superpowers and turns out to be the most powerful of all. In the final minutes of the chapter, Number Five transports all her brothers to the past, with the plan to go back in time and prevent the global apocalypse.

It is at this same point that season two begins. Number Five, who has the power to travel in space / time, sends his brothers to Dallas, Texas, but, by accident, each arrives in the city at a different time, between 1960 and 1963. Each of the brothers he ends up alone, having to adapt to the circumstances he encounters.

Number Five is the last to arrive in Dallas, in November 1963, and discovers – in a scene shot in sequence, full of visual effects, which is one of the best in the show – that the world is about to be destroyed. , this time by a nuclear hecatomb, caused again by Vanya. So Number Five travels a few days in the past to reunite the scattered members of the Umbrella Academy, prevent the destruction of the world and “return to the future” (the present to which they belong).

Throughout the second season, each character has their own story, some being more interesting and more developed than others. They all have two things in common: the city of Dallas in 1963, in the days leading up to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963; and the irruption in their lives of Number Five, who tries to convince them that they must work together to prevent the end of the world.

As said at the beginning, The Umbrella Academy it’s about the dysfunctional relationships between the Hargreeves brothers and less about the use of superpowers. The series introduces a trio of assassins of Swedish origin, sent by whom it is not very clear, with the mission of liquidating the Umbrella Academy. But the truth is that they are somewhat decorative in the plot and never acquire the status of great villains.

The series deals more with the personal history of each one: Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman) – whose power is to control the minds of other people with the phrase “I heard a rumor …” – is married and an activist for the civil rights of the Afro-American population; Klaus (Robert Sheehan) – who can speak to the dead, especially his brother Ben (Justin H. Min) – poses as the spiritual leader of a sect; Luther (Tom Hopper) – super strong, his upper body is that of a gorilla – he is the right hand of a nightclub owner; Diego (David Castañeda) – who can direct the trajectory of any object he throws – is being held in a sanatorium due to his obsession with the future Kennedy assassination; and Vanya (Page) – can transform sound waves into a destructive force – suffers from amnesia and lives with a family who found her on the street.

These different narrative threads are the excuse to address valuable stories: the fight against racism, homophobia, the dangers of sects, the need to make peace with the mistakes of the past. Behind its fantastic theme, with traits of humor, there is the aspiration that the series speak to the viewer about issues that remain on the table, such as those that were in American society in 1963.

As has been said several times in this review, superpowers and the superhero concept are not the crucial thing in The Umbrella Academy, so a little more heroism is missed, more exciting and better choreographed action scenes. In short, the sense of danger and that the protagonists are in mortal danger is missed.

In a way, the series works best when the Hargreeves brothers are reunited and decide to put their differences aside to do what they do best: save the world from destruction. I wish this happened more often in these new episodes.

The second season of The Umbrella Academy premieres July 31, 2020 on Netflix.