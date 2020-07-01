The Umbrella Academy 2: Premiere, Trailers And Everything We Know About The Series

Without the Marvel superheroes – who have now set up shop at Disney Plus and Hulu -, Netflix turned to independent comic book heroes who have a huge legion of fans. It was the case of The Umbrella Academy, released in February 2019 and which turned out to be a critically well-received show (62/100 on Metacritic and 86 percent approval on Rotten Tomatoes). Netflix claimed that its first season had 45 million views.

Consequently, the series was renewed for a second season on Netflix in April 2019. The show is inspired by the cartoon The Umbrella Academy, created and written by Gerard Way (member of the band My Chemical Romance) and drawn by Gabriel Bá for the Dark Horse Comics publishing house in 2007.

The second season of The Umbrella Academy opens on July 31, 2020. The date was announced with a list video recorded separately in the house of each of the actors due to the confinement rules imposed by the pandemic of COVID-19.

Here you can see the cast of the show in October 2019, during a pause in the filming of season 2.

on the nineteenth hour of of the first day of october, 2019, we all wished the hargreeves siblings a very super birthday 🖤☂️🔪🐙 pic.twitter.com/ThsOpmxYEy — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) October 1, 2019

Perhaps the originality of The Umbrella Academy its characters do not represent the typical perfect superheroes, such as Superman or Captain America, to give two notorious examples. No, the heroes of The Umbrella Academy they are figures with trauma and unsolved conflicts.

He showrunner of the series is Steve Blackman (Fargo, Altered Carbon), who is also an executive producer along with Jeff F. King (Hand of God), Mike Richardson y Keith Goldberg.

Synopsis and rumors

An essential fact to understand the series: it takes place in an alternative universe, in which the American President John F. Kennedy was not assassinated in Dallas in 1963, for example. In the first season, the group’s origin story was told: On the same day in 1989, 43 children were born whose mothers, unrelated to each other, had no symptoms of having been pregnant until the day before delivery. Seven of these babies are adopted by billionaire Sir Reginald Hargreeves, who created The Umbrella Academy to prepare these children for the time when they were to save the world.

What Hargreeves didn’t know is that when these kids reached their teens, fights broke out between them and the group broke up. That’s the point where the first season of The Umbrella Academy: The moment when the six surviving members of the group meet on the occasion of the death of their parent. And they discover that they must work together to prevent the end of the world.

The group is made up of Vanya / Number Seven, also called The White Violin, has the power to convert sound waves into destructive force; Luther / Spaceboy / Number One, a half-human, half-ape astronaut with superhuman strength; Diego / The Kraken / Number Two, with skill to throw knives with perfect aim; Alison / The Rumor / Number Three, with the ability to manipulate reality with lies; Klaus / The Séance / Number Four, able to speak to the dead and with the power of telekinesis; Number Five, who can travel back in time; and Ben / Number Six, who can summon and control creatures from another dimension from a portal in his stomach (he died young and only Klaus can see him in the first season).

The end of the first season was that the group failed to prevent the destruction of the Moon and, therefore, the Apocalypse of Earth; It was also revealed that Vanya (Ellen Paige) did have superpowers, which was thought not to be possible.

In fact, the Apocalypse seen by Number Five on his trip to the future had a responsible person that no one suspected: Vanya, endowed with great powers and who, when facing her family of heroes, lost control and caused the destruction of the Moon. It is at this moment that Number Five decides to use her powers so that the entire group travels back in time to, this time, prevent the end of life on Earth.

The second season explains what happened to the group of superheroes: they all traveled back in time to Dallas, Texas, in the 1960s. But, according to an Entertainment Weekly report, each member arrives at a different time, so Number Five You must use all your skills and powers to reunite the team. In addition, they must face a trio of professional killers from Sweden.

The titles of the ten episodes of the second season are:

Right Back Where We Started

The Frankel Footage

The Swedish Job

The Majestic 12

Valhalla

A Light Supper

OGA for OGA

The Seven Stages

743

The End of Something

Steve Blackman shared on Instagram a video from June 15 in which the cast read the script for the first episode of season 2 as a group.

Cast of the series

Netflix confirmed that it will maintain the same main cast of the first season, consisting of:

Ellen Page (Vanya)

Tom Hopper (Luther/Spaceboy)

David Castañeda (Diego/The Kraken)

Emmy Raver-Lampman (Alison/The Rumor)

Robert Sheehan (Klaus/The Séance)

Aidan Gallagher (Number Five)

Justin H. Min (Ben / Number Six)

In September 2019, Netflix announced the addition of three new actors to the cast: Yusuf Gatewood, as Raymond, a charismatic leader; Marin Ireland, in the role of Sissy, a fearless Texan “who married young for all the wrong reasons”; Ritu Arya, like Lila, a “chameleon who can be as bright or as crazy as the situation requires,” as the platform describes.

In addition, the three killers from Sweden are played by Tom Sinclair, Kris Holden-Ried and Jason Bryden.

Trailers and behind-the-scenes videos

For now, no revealing teaser or trailer of season 2. Fans have only been able to see the announcement of the renewal of the series through a video posted on Twitter.

Release date

Because the second season began filming in June 2019, the new episodes will premiere on July 31, 2020.

Review or criticism

