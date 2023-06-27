The Test Case Season 2, Storyline, Release Date, Cast Member, and Everything You Need To Know

The Test Case is a famous Indian web drama series about the Indian force. The series is created by well-known personalities Samar Khan and Ekta Kapoor and Ishita Moitra writes it. The very first season of the series was released on 30th April 2017, and then for the last 5.5 years, the fans have been waiting for season 2. But we have good news for all The Test Case fans season 2s production is still ongoing and will soon be released.

So, here in this article, we will share all the essential information about The Test Case Season 2, including its IMDb rating, cast members, storyline, etc.

Firstly, the IMDb rating of The Test Case series Season 1 was 8.8 out of 10. The original story plot of the series is taken from a 1997 American film, G.I. Jane. And the series’ storyline follows the story of a woman who is the first to get the training for the Combat role.

The series’ storyline is immensely inspiring to all their audience, and it is one of the worth-watching series that everyone must watch, especially all women.

The Test Case Season 2 Cast Member:

The acting of the actress Nimrat Kaur was outstanding here in this series, as she played the leading role, and fans came to know the new and another side of Nimrat Kaur in this series, as she played the role of Captain Shikha Sharma.

Not only Nimrat Kaur but all the other stars who are a part of this series have done constant hard work to achieve success. So, here is a list of all those cast members who have played an important role in season 1 and may also be part of season 2.

Nimrat Kaur as Captain Shikha Sharma

Rahul Dev as Naib Subedar Kirpal Bhatti

Juhi Chawla as Shraddha Pandit

Rajveer Singh Rajput as Tender

Anup Soni as Lieutenant Colonel Imtiaz Hussain

Sonal Jha as Captain Shikha’s Mother

Akshay Oberoi as Captain Bilal Siddiqui

Bhuvan Arora as Captain Rohan Rathore

Samir Kochhar as Shivalik Ahuja

Sumit Suri as Captain Ranjit Surjewal

Suhail Nayyar as Captain Manit Verma

Bijou Thaangjam as Rifleman Tej Bahadhur Thapa

Shruthy Menon as Dr.Captain Aparna Rao

Saurabh Goyal as Captain Vishnu Soren

Rio Kapadia as Major General M. Sundar Raman

Tarun Gahlot as Captain ‘Tank’ Chauhan

Arshia Verma as Captain Rohan Rathore’s Daughter

Pawan Chopra as Subedar Major Devidyal

Manit Joura as Captain Avinash Walia

Rituraj Singh as General Bedi

Atul Kulkarni as Colonel Ajinkya Sathe

Other than this, there might be a possibility that some new faces would also be added to the upcoming season, doubling the series’ storyline.

The Test Case Series Storyline Overview:

The Test Case Series was inspiring, and I was personally motivated and learned many things from the series. So, the series starts with the leading character named Captain Shikha Sharma, who is the single lady in the entire army group, and now it’s time to make her ready for special training for a Combatting role, where the trainer makes her prepared to fight with multiple situation and war.

During Sikha’s special training, she faced many physical challenges, but her constant focus and struggle made her win those challenges. Not only this, but she also manages every difficulty and stands at the top leadership position. Then, Shikha is ready for her final training phase, where she has to change her role and perform the duty of a more powerful territory for multiple days. Shikha has a responsibility to command one team under her leadership.

But the end of this war was very challenging for her as Shikha and some other members suffered from severe injuries, lost contact with their head offices, and much more happened with their team members.

And after the accident, all have taken for a medical examination, where another suspense related to Shikha is opened up, where the doctor finds that the injuries that Shikha suffers are due to sexual harassment. Then they set up an interrogation committee to know who had misbehaved with her, but Shikha insisted all those members stay away from her matter, as she was only enough to find that person.

Finally, all have respected her order and stayed out of her matter. And then, after a bit of research, Shikha caught the natural face of Captain Manit Varma infront of all the other officers and forced him to confess the crime that he had done with Shikha. Not only that but she is finally defeated in the Combat war.

In A Nutshell, the series has a happy ending, where Shikha stands at the top position as a Combat graduating post. She also shares a moral never to underestimate the power of a woman, no matter how tough the situation she is suffering.

The Test Case Season 2 Expected Storyline:

As we already discussed, The Test Case Season 1 was one of the most outstanding series I have ever seen. Also, the hard work of each member is clearly shown from the success of the series season 1.

Now, if we talk about the expected storyline of The Test Case Season 2, then at the current moment, we have yet to receive any information about the storyline. Based on the ending scene of Season 1, Season 2 brings more challenges for Shikha, as her position is also changed, and her responsibilities are also increased.

Not only that, but we are expecting to see some of the new faces, too, for its upcoming season. But until the final announcement of the release date, we cannot share more details about the forthcoming season, so till that moment, hold your breath and cross your finger, as season 2 will break many records of other series.

The Test Case Season 2 Release Date:

The Test Case is one of the highly awaited series for fans, as season 1 was released in 2017, and from that moment, the fans are eagerly waiting for season 2.

#AltBalaji's The Test Case 2: Who would you want to see playing the lead role in the second season of the show? Drop in your bet now! 1) #GulPanag

2) #JenniferWinget

3) #HarleenSethi

4) #NimratKaur

5) #SanyaMalhotra pic.twitter.com/4R2bdKTl0d — Bollywood Spy (@BollySpy) August 10, 2020

So, here we are, having good news for all The Test Case fans, as the season 2s production is almost complete, and it will soon be ready to release. So, be prepared to watch your favorite series once again very soon.

Where to Watch The Test Case Season 2?

The production of The Test Case Season 2 is still ongoing, so it will take a bit more time to release, but you guys can watch the previous season of The Test Case on its official platform, which is only on ALT Balaji.

Also, if you hurry to know the latest information about The Test Case Season 2, visit the official website of the series platform from where you get to know every updated news.

The Test Case Season 2 Trailer:

Currently, the production work of The Test Case season 2 is ongoing, so we cannot share any updates.

Although we have the Test Case Season 2 official teaser of 1 minute and six seconds, which is already linked above, from this teaser, you can assume the further storyline of the series.

Final Words:

The Test Case is one of the excellent war-based Indian series created by well-known creator Samar Khan and Ekta Kapoor, and it was released on the ALT Balaji streaming platform. After the release of season 1 of the series, the fans are eagerly waiting for season 2. Almost after 5.5 years, finally, the makers shared the news that season 2 is on its way to release, and soon all the fans get a chance to see the first glimpse of season 2 in the form of its official trailer.

We hope you enjoy reading our articles and find all the relevant information you seek. Also, if you have any queries, feel free to comment in our website comment section.