The Tesla Cybertruck comes to the toy world at the hands of Hot Wheels

Sarah Tew/CNET



The famous futuristic and angled pickup Tesla Cybertruck It will cost about $ 40,000 when it goes on sale, but Mattel is ready to launch a Cybertruck for a hundredth of that, just $ 400. Although if that’s too much for you, there will also be another version for $ 20 for the classic orange Hot Wheels track. Yes, okay, we are talking about two toy strollers for you to play with, and you could not get in them.

On Friday, February 21, at the 2020 Toy Fair in New York, Mattel announced two Tesla Cybertruck strollers under its Hot Wheels line. Both are radio-controlled cars that will let you take the wheel of Tesla’s famous electric vehicle later this year, but before the original Cybertruck goes into production.

The $ 400 limited-edition model is for collectors and includes more detail, designed to be one-tenth the size of the original. Work lights and taillights are part of the package, and the vehicle even has a tailgate that converts into a loading ramp. The Tesla ATV is not included, but Mattel is considering adding one. The larger model will run for 30 minutes on a full charge before it runs out. You can also drive it at quiet, sporty speeds, moving at 25 mph with four-wheel drive.

Hot Wheels Presents a Tesla Cybertruck at the 2020 Toy Fair [fotos] To see photos

Detail-obsessed Mattel designed the plastic body as a removable piece so collectors can see inside. But that’s not the best part. The limited edition Cybertruck comes with a reusable decal showing the broken window to commemorate the infamous test during the unveiling of the window smashed electric truck. It’s a hilarious and wonderful touch.

Of course, like anything that is a collectible, it implies a shortage. The 1:10 RC model will be produced in “extremely limited” quantities.

While $ 400 is priced well below what a real truck would cost, there is also a smaller $ 20 version, a 1:64 scale model – the traditional size for Hot Wheels cars – and even more affordable. The 3-inch Cybertruck ticks all the boxes for anyone looking to take a Tesla home with them. With a remote control, it’ll move at a good speed and run on traditional Hot Wheels tracks for 20 minutes before needing to recharge.

Sarah Tew/CNET



“We thought for a Tesla fan this would be perfect,” said Ted Wu, Hot Wheels vice president of design, during the presentation. And yes, the team wasted no time getting started on this project. A company representative added that the team was in contact with Tesla just a day after the Cybertruck unveiled last year.

Both toys are available for pre-order now and will begin shipping in December. It could be just what Cybertruck fans need to keep up with the real vehicle’s appearance.