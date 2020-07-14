The TCL 10L is the fierce competition of the Moto G8

TCL 10L back

The TCL 10L in navy blue is definitely brilliant.

Eli Blumenthal/CNET

TCL, best known for its televisions, decided last year to launch phones on its own, after abandoning the manufacturing of BlackBerry – though continuing with that of Alcatel cell phones. The TCL 10L is your cheapest cell phone in a family of three devices including the TCL 10 5G and TCL 10 Pro.

The TCL 10L has a Snapdragon 665 processor, making it a fierce competitor to Moto G8 series phones like the Moto G8 Power or Moto G8 Plus, and also the Redmi Note 8 or Oppo A9 (2020).

TCL 10L Features

  • screen: 6.53 inches, LCD, 2,340×1,080 pixels
  • Processor: Snapdragon 665
  • RAM: 6GB
  • Storage: 64GB, 128GB, microSD up to 256GB
  • Battery: 4,000mAh
  • Main camera: 48 megapixels, 8 megapixels wide angle, 2 megapixels macro, 2 megapixels deep. 4K recording
  • Frontal camera: 16 megapixels
  • Headphone port
  • Android 10
  • Connectivity: 4G, LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Radio FM, GPS, AGPS
  • Rear fingerprint sensor
  • NFC
ces-2020-tcl-10l-5051

The TCL 10L has few edges and a hole chamber in the upper left corner.

Angela Lang / CNET

A brilliant design

The TCL10L has a brilliant holographic design that makes it feel like an expensive phone. The device is available in navy blue, and the company highlights its few bezels as one of its biggest draws.

This phone has a headphone and NFC port, for a tempting price. The company incorporated its new NXTVISION technology for cell phone screens that inherits some of the novelties of its televisions, and that offers greater color saturation.

Its 4,000mAh battery can compete with the Moto G Stylus or Moto G8 Plus, although we will have to test this cell phone in depth to know if the specifications of the paper are so good in reality.

ces-2020-tcl-10l-4994

When we saw it at CES 2020, this cell phone was also available in white. Although at the moment it is only sold in blue.

Angela Lang / CNET

Price and availability

The TCL 10L is priced at $ 249.99 and will be available on Amazon starting May 19. It will arrive at Best Buy and Walmart later this month.

