The TCL 10L is the fierce competition of the Moto G8

Eli Blumenthal/CNET



TCL, best known for its televisions, decided last year to launch phones on its own, after abandoning the manufacturing of BlackBerry – though continuing with that of Alcatel cell phones. The TCL 10L is your cheapest cell phone in a family of three devices including the TCL 10 5G and TCL 10 Pro.

The TCL 10L has a Snapdragon 665 processor, making it a fierce competitor to Moto G8 series phones like the Moto G8 Power or Moto G8 Plus, and also the Redmi Note 8 or Oppo A9 (2020).

TCL 10L Features

screen : 6.53 inches, LCD, 2,340×1,080 pixels

: 6.53 inches, LCD, 2,340×1,080 pixels Processor : Snapdragon 665

: Snapdragon 665 RAM : 6GB

: 6GB Storage : 64GB, 128GB, microSD up to 256GB

: 64GB, 128GB, microSD up to 256GB Battery : 4,000mAh

: 4,000mAh Main camera : 48 megapixels, 8 megapixels wide angle, 2 megapixels macro, 2 megapixels deep. 4K recording

: 48 megapixels, 8 megapixels wide angle, 2 megapixels macro, 2 megapixels deep. 4K recording Frontal camera : 16 megapixels

: 16 megapixels Headphone port

Android 10

Connectivity : 4G, LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Radio FM, GPS, AGPS

: 4G, LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Radio FM, GPS, AGPS Rear fingerprint sensor

NFC

Angela Lang / CNET



A brilliant design

The TCL10L has a brilliant holographic design that makes it feel like an expensive phone. The device is available in navy blue, and the company highlights its few bezels as one of its biggest draws.

This phone has a headphone and NFC port, for a tempting price. The company incorporated its new NXTVISION technology for cell phone screens that inherits some of the novelties of its televisions, and that offers greater color saturation.

Its 4,000mAh battery can compete with the Moto G Stylus or Moto G8 Plus, although we will have to test this cell phone in depth to know if the specifications of the paper are so good in reality.

Angela Lang / CNET



Price and availability

The TCL 10L is priced at $ 249.99 and will be available on Amazon starting May 19. It will arrive at Best Buy and Walmart later this month.