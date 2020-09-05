The TCL 10 family is official, and the TCL 10 5G is worth less than $ 500

Sarah Tew / CNET



TCL is best known for TVs with the Roku operating system, and for being the shadow manufacturer of Alcatel cell phones and formerly BlackBerry Android phones. Now, the company is launching its first official cell phone line under its own brand, and its interest is to bring us a 5G device for less than US $ 500.

The TCL 10 series of cell phones consists of three phones with the company’s proprietary screen and camera technology called TCL NXTVISION, which claims to bring more vivid, lifelike colors and a higher quality of contrast in real time.

The TCL 10L, TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10 5G will be available during the second half of the year in Europe and North America, but the company did not clarify whether the cell phones will reach Mexico, the United States and Canada equally.

TCL 10 5G: A cheaper 5G cell phone

While the 5G cell phones that we have come across so far in this early phase of technology are somewhat expensive, the TCL 10 5G has a starting price of 399 euros or US $ 431 and incorporates the 765 5G processor, as well as a large 6.53 screen. inch FHD + with virtually no bezels.

The phone has four rear cameras with 64 megapixel sensors, 118 degree wide angle, macro and depth. Its front camera is 16 megapixels. The company did not disclose data such as the battery, although it did say that the cell phone will allow reversible charging.

TCL 10L: A mid-range cell phone

The TCL 10L is a mid-range cell phone that costs US $ 249 or 249 euros. It has a Snapdragon 665 processor, a 6.53-inch screen and four rear cameras, as well as a 16-megapixel front camera.

The company explained that the phone has a 3D design with glossy finishes and that it will come in white and blue.

TCL 10 Pro: With curved AMOLED screen

The cell phone with a 6.47-inch screen is the company’s high-end, although it does not have 5G, because the company’s philosophy was to give users a phone with that connectivity for less. In contrast, this cell phone costs US $ 449 or 449 euros and its panel is certified by Netflix to watch movies and series in HDR10.

This cell phone also has four main cameras, which include a 64 megapixel sensor designed to capture video in extreme light conditions, it also has a 123-degree wide-angle sensor and a macro camera. The front sensor is 24 megapixels.

