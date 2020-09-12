The Tag Heuer Connected 2020 watch tracks golf games, and it’s very expensive

Tag heuer



Tag Heuer has unveiled an expensive new smartwatch, the Tag Heuer Connected 2020, which incorporates Wear OS as an operating system, and which is based on Qualcomm’s Snapadragon Wear 3100 processor.

The Connected 2020 launches a new collection of applications to monitor your exercises and one of the most particular is the possibility of tracking golf games, if you practice this sport.

Beneath its curated and luxurious design, this watch features a 1.39-inch screen, 430mAh battery, 5ATM water resistance, heart rate monitor, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi, and NFC for Google Pay.

When it comes to design, the 2020 Tag Heuer Connected looks similar to its predecessors, although the company has added some refinement and two extra buttons on the right side. There are four models available: stainless steel with ceramic bezel, black ceramic, and variations thereof with different straps. Prices range from $ 1,800 for the most basic stainless steel version to $ 2,350 for the titanium watch.

Extra rubber straps are $ 100 and stainless steel straps are $ 490. The Tag Heuet Connected 2020 is available on the company’s website.

Wear OS update improves the experience with your watch [fotos] To see photos

