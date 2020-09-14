The supermoon of March can be seen on Monday and will surprise you

NASA/Kim Shiflett



The next supermoon of the year will give us a brilliant show this Monday, March 9 at night. The supermoon occurs when the full moon is at its closest point to Earth in its orbit, called “perigee,” making it brighter and larger than the normal full moon.

The full moon will reach its fullness at 10:48 a.m. Pacific Time on March 9, according to the almanac. Old Farmer, and then it will be in its perigee on Monday at 11:31 p.m. Pacific time, according to NASA. However, if you don’t plan to be up at that time, you will have other windows of time to see it. The moon will be full from Sunday to Tuesday night.

Full moons receive different names according to the month in which they occur and depending on different cultures. The March full moon receives different names, according to the famous Old Farmer almanac, and includes nicknames such as worm moon or crow moon — in Spanish, the March full moon is known as luna de lenten.

According to the aforementioned Almanac, the name worm moon comes from the fact that in many parts of the United States, March is when the earth softens and worm debris begins to appear (yes, excrement). That encourages the birds to seek their food.

The next full moon, in addition, will also be a supermoon, and it will be on April 7. The previous supermoon was last month, during the weekend of February 9. Last September we saw a rare moon that was not a supermoon, but it attracted attention for being a full moon that was seen throughout the United States on the dark Friday the 13th.