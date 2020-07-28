The Sun lawyer alleges misogyny in Johnny Depp case

A lawyer for the British tabloid The Sun alleged on Monday that Johnny Depp abused Amber Heard during their relationship, committing acts of violence fueled by misogyny and unleashed by his addiction to alcohol and drugs.

Lawyer Sasha Wass submitted a summary in Depp’s defamation case against the newspaper for an article reporting that the Hollywood star physically abused his ex-wife.

Depp sues News Group Newspapers, editor of The Sun, and the newspaper’s executive editor, Dan Wootton, before the Supreme Court in London over the April 28 article, in which he was branded a “beating husband.” The actor denies that he was violent towards Heard.

The case is due to end Tuesday, but Judge Andrew Nicol is expected to take several weeks to issue his ruling.

In his closing arguments, Wass said the newspaper’s defense “is a real one: specifically that Mr. Depp did hit his wife.”

Wass said there was “overwhelming evidence of domestic violence or abusive husband behavior, cataloged over a three-year period.”

He said Depp was “an incurable addict who repeatedly lost self-control and all ability to contain anger.”

“What permeates all the evidence in this case is the character of Mr. Depp himself: his well-documented evidence of violence and destruction throughout his adult life that has occurred when he has been under the influence of alcohol and drugs.”

He said that Depp “has a name for this metamorphosed entity: namely, The Monster.”

Depp and Heard met on the set of the 2011 comedy “The Rum Diary” and were married in Los Angeles in February 2015. Heard filed for divorce the following year and it was finalized in 2017. .

The ex-husbands have attended the last three weeks to the presentation of declarations in the neo-gothic building of the court, although Depp did not appear on Monday morning. His lawyer is due to present his closing arguments on Tuesday.

Lawyers, journalists and members of the public, divided into several rooms connected by video to keep the social distance, have heard lurid details of the couple’s stormy relationship. Evidence has revealed an alleged heavy use of alcohol and drugs, angry arguments, thrown objects, and droppings left on a bed that are either dog or human is in dispute.

The Sun’s defense is based on Heard’s allegations of 14 incidents of violence by Depp between 2013 and 2016, in places including the actor’s private island in the Bahamas, a house rented in Australia during the filming of a movie. from “Pirates of the Caribbean” – where Depp cut his finger under disputed circumstances – and the couple’s penthouse in downtown Los Angeles, which was shattered during their fights.

Wass said the first year of the relationship, during which Depp remained sober, was “idyllic,” but that the violence began in 2013 after the actor relapsed.

For four days on the witness stand last week, Heard stated that Depp suffered jealousy attacks and became his violent alter ego, “The Monster,” under the influence of alcohol and drugs. She accused him of slapping her, hitting her, and throwing bottles “like grenades” at her, and alleged that she often feared for her life during their relationship.

Heard’s evidence was supported by witnesses who included his sister Whitney Henriquez, who said he saw Depp hit Heard “multiple times” during an altercation in the couple’s penthouse in March 2015.

Depp, who presented his evidence over five days, called the allegations “fraud” and argued that Heard was the aggressor of their volatile relationship.

Depp’s former partners Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder signed written statements as witnesses saying that the actor was never violent towards them, and several current and past employees presented evidence supporting Depp’s version of events.

Wass said those witnesses were “tainted” because they relied on Depp for a living and “came to court to lie for their boss.”

Depp admitted to using a variety of drugs, including marijuana, cocaine, and opioid painkillers, but denied that they made him violent.

Summarizing the defense case, Wass said that “the root of Mr. Depp’s anger … is deep misogyny.”

“He created a misogynistic character from (Heard) as the stereotype of an irritating woman,” said Wass. He noted that Depp branded Heard “a gold digger, a harpy, and an adulteress” in order to discredit her.

“Ms. Heard tolerated violence and abuse because she loved Mr. Depp and believed he was capable of making him better,” said the attorney.

Amber Heard (Evan Agostini / Invision/AP)

But he added that Heard’s attempts to help Depp overcome his addictions were counterproductive.

“Mr. Depp was both embarrassed and irritated by what he perceived as criticism of Mrs. Heard and his deficiencies and this served to aggravate Mr. Depp and worsen the situation,” said the attorney.

“Every time he suffered a relapse, his handling of reality became more and more subdued and his behavior more violent and extreme.”