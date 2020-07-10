The strangest formations and objects found on Mars [fotos]

A face on Mars

Humans love stories from space. This is why they have so much fun speculating on rare objects seen on images of Mars. Our imagination turns rock formations into faces and cosmic rays into means of communication between aliens. A recent image of the Mars Curiosity vehicle sparked huge speculation on the internet about what appears to be a crab-shaped object. Is it a monstrous crab? Probably not. It must simply be a rock formation.

Join us to explore some of the most famous mysteries of Mars and the scientific explanation of its presence.

NASA’s Viking 1 orbiter passed near Mars in 1976 and took this iconic image of the surface. What fussed everyone is this rock formation seen in the image. If you have a creative mind, it is easy to see that it has two eyes, a nose, a mouth and a strange hairstyle. Some think he looks like Elvis Presley.

