The Star Wars Retro Collection takes you back to the Empire Strikes Back

Sarah Tew/CNET



Hasbro’s Star Wars Retro Collection takes a dive The Empire Strikes Back —The so-called Episode V of the saga— with a line of character action figures —Yoda, Leia, Luke, Lando and more—, as they appeared in the 1980 film. The figures were unveiled on Saturday, February 22, 2020, within the framework of the opening of the New York Toy Fair.

The 3.75-inch figures cost $ 10 each and are ready to hit stores in the summer. The figures in the Retro Collection are reissues of the dolls launched almost four decades ago, although they use current technology that gives them more detail. It must be said that some of the toys are new, although they were created in a similar style to the old toys.

Sarah Tew/CNET



Each figure includes small details of each character from the movie, including Lando’s blue cape, as well as Han Solo and Leia’s outfits in Hoth. Yoda, for his part, has a snake, perhaps because in the film the old Jedi lived on a planet that was a swamp.

Other dolls featured within the Retro Collection include Boba Fett and Luke in the outfit he wears on the planet Bespin, where Cloud City is.

Sarah Tew/CNET



In addition to the dolls, the Retro Collection brings back a board game called Hoth Ice Planet Adventure. The game was originally released in 1980 alongside the movie. This new release includes the exclusive figure of a speeder of snow. Players traverse the frozen planet in hopes of becoming a Jedi and fighting Darth Vader. The game retails for $ 25 and is scheduled to go on sale in late April.

This Star Wars collection is one of many toys presented over the weekend as part of the Toy Fair; highlight the presentation of a Tesla Cybertruck de Hot Wheels and many toys of Baby Yoda, among others.

We already have the expected Baby Yoda Funko Pop [fotos] To see photos