The Squad exercise app, free for 90 days

If you are looking for ways to take advantage of the quarantine for the coronavirus and keep busy while practicing social distancing, here’s an idea: Platoon, the famous technology company that manufactures machines and apps to exercise gives you its application for three months free of charge so that you can exercise at home.

Before converting the application is free, the company offered it for US $ 13 a month with a trial period of 30 days.

The home workout app even lets you join group apps, including yoga, stretch training, meditation, and cardio.

Of course, keep in mind that the Peloton app is not the same as the $ 39 membership that you can get if you also buy a bicycle or a treadmill.

When I downloaded the Peloton app to try it out, the company let me know that the live class studios in New York will be closed until March 18, but you can see previous classes without problems.

The Peloton application is available for Android phones and iPhones.

