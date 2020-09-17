The spread of coronavirus in the United States is a matter of time: CDC

Anthony Kwan/Getty Images



For news and updates on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the United States (CDC, for its acronym in English) alerted to begin preparations for a possible coronavirus outbreak in the country. Although the immediate threat to the general public is low, health officials said they anticipate a spread of the virus in the United States.

“We expect to see a spread in this country,” Nancy Messonnier, director of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said during a news conference Tuesday, February 25. “It’s more a question of when.”

The CDC also indicated what steps would be taken for cities, businesses and schools in case the virus becomes a pandemic.

“We are asking the Americans to work with us in the expectation that this is going to be bad,” Messonnier said. “Now is the time for businesses, hospitals, communities, schools and ordinary people to start preparing.”

He coronavirus has infected more than 80,000 people and claimed the lives of more than 2,700 Worldwide. The virus, currently, has decreased its spread in China although cases have emerged in other countries such as Italy, South Korea and Japan. In the United States, a total of 53 cases have been confirmed, most of these people were on a cruise with the Diamond Princess company.

The World Health Organization said on Monday, February 24, that the sudden increase in new cases of coronavirus was “very worrying” but still it is not a case of pandemic.



Reproduciendo:

Mira esto:



Coronavirus: Lo que necesitas saber sobre el brote de…



3:29



Coronavirus: Así se vive la pandemia por todo el mundo [fotos] To see photos