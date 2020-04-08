‘The Split’ Star Stephen Mangan To Pen Film Debut With Adaptation Of Children’s Book ‘Harry And The Wrinklies’

EXCLUSIVE: UK actor, comic and author Stephen Mangan is about to make his characteristic movie screenwriting debut with the difference of Alan Temperley’s in style youngsters’s novel Harry And The Wrinklies.

First revealed in 1997, the ebook follows a younger boy who, after the sudden loss of life of his mother and father, is shipped off to reside with an eclectic band of aged residents at an outdated people’ house. As soon as there, he realizes there may be extra to the OAPs than meets the attention, discovering they’re a gang of convicted criminals-turned-Robin Hoods who use their heist abilities to battle social injustice.

Mangan is greatest identified for his performances in BAFTA-winning sitcom Inexperienced Wing and U.S.-UK present Episodes alongside Matt LeBlanc. Extra lately, he reprised his position within the second sequence of Abi Morgan’s hit BBC drama The Cut up. On the writing facet, Mangan was the co-scribe of Channel four sequence Hold Ups.

The ebook possibility deal was struck between UK producers Hen Flight Movies and writer Alan Temperley, who’s represented by Lindsey Fraser and Fraser Ross Associates. Lizzie Brown and Emily Valuable will produce the venture for Hen Flight.

Harry And The Wrinklies was shortlisted for Whitbread Children’s Book of the Yr in 1997, and the Hachette Jeunesse version (French translation) received the Prix Chronos in 2001. It was beforehand become a TV sequence which ran on ITV between 2000 and 2002. Mangan additionally voiced the unique audiobook recording of the novel.

“I watch a LOT of household movies with my youngsters and I do know which of them make every of my children snigger and which of them I can watch on a loop with out eager to throw the TV out of the window,” Mangan mentioned. “The greatest are sensible, humorous and provoking it doesn’t matter what age you might be and Harry And The Wrinklies is the epitome of this. It has such a beautiful sense of mischief and anarchy and is the proper leaping off level for an journey caper that may make the entire household snigger.”

“This was certainly one of my favorite books as a toddler and I’ve been chasing the choice for years. We’re thrilled and honoured that Alan has trusted us together with his much-loved novel,” mentioned producer Valuable.

“Stephen’s imaginative and prescient for the movie is all the things we might ever have hoped for – a quick and humorous romp that evokes children, empowers grandparents and entertains the entire household. That is the sort of joyous escapism that the world might be crying out for when the cinemas open once more,” added producer Brown.

“I’m delighted to have been approached by the very constructive, get-up-and-go Hen Flight Movies who want to make a film of Harry And The Wrinklies. Good news additionally that Stephen Mangan is writing the screenplay,” commented writer Alan Temperley. “He learn the unique audiobook with an excellent sense of favor and enjoyable. Since then he has gone from power to power and I can’t consider anybody higher to develop Harry for the large display.”

Hen Flight Movies’ current work contains Carmilla, the UK gothic characteristic that screened in Edinburgh final yr and would have hit cinemas in April, have been it not for the coronavirus outbreak shutting down all theaters. The firm is utilizing the lockdown to actively develop its slate, which features a romantic dramedy from Fisherman’s Associates director Chris Foggin, a TV Adaptation of award-winning play Mancoin, and an interactive media venture in growth with the BFI.