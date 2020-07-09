The singer Anitta distills Brazil in the skin

At the rhythm that she wants, Anitta does not hesitate to move between different sound styles and languages ​​in order to highlight the Brazilian musical culture worldwide.

With this in mind, the singer is working on her second multilingual album, which will be released this year for the first time under the US label Warner Records.

“I mixed Brazilian rhythms like the pagode, which is very typical of carnival, with a little pop. Each song is an attempt to put something from Brazil, so that people want to go to my country in some way.

“I want to present that good part of the Brazilian: his creativity, energy and ability to always find a way to get out of anything.” Anitta, singer

“I want to make the world listen to my songs and take an interest in Brazilian culture,” Anitta said in an interview when speaking of her album, still without a name, which includes songs in Portuguese, Spanish and English.

To show what her new material will be, the artist will release this Friday on social networks and digital platforms the single and video clip of “Touch me”.

This theme refers to its beginnings in 2013, when he released his first album, Anitta.

“He talks about sensuality, he has a lot of personality than he did in Brazil when I started singing.

“It is a thing of a woman who wants to do and speak what she wants,” he said of the song, performed with Arcangel and De la Ghetto.

After her plate Kisses, nominated for Best Urban Album in the Latin Grammy of 2019, the interpreter of “Downtown” said that referring to her country in her next album also made her reflect on her personality.

“Some songs talk about female empowerment, others about my childhood in Rio de Janeiro and about things that happened in my life, for example, when I discovered that I had another brother.

“I put things from my daily life, my behavior, how I am when I am in love and my personality,” explained Larissa de Macedo Machado (her real name).

Named the most powerful person in Brazil by Forbes magazine and by Billboard, the singer announced that she is preparing to surprise her fans in one facet as an actress.

“I am taking theater classes because I am getting proposals to act, but I want to be very good, like a Penelope Cruz. I like to be good at what I am doing ”, she pointed out.