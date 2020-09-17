The Simpsons parodies Avengers Endgame in new episode

Fox Network



Think of any movie, TV series, or music band. It is likely that The Simpsons has parodied it at some point in its history after its debut in 1989. Well, a new episode titled Bart the Bad Guy, scheduled to air on Sunday, March 1 on the Fox network, it will parody the highest-grossing film in Hollywood, Avengers: Endgame (2019).

The episode features cameos from the directors of Avengers: Endgame, Joe and Anthony Russo, of the actress Cobie Smulders – interpreter of the agent María Hill in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – and of the president of Marvel Studios himself, Kevin Feige, who will provide the voice in English to Chinnos, a character who is a version of Thanos, but with many jaws (Chin is jaw in English).

Matt Selman, executive producer of the animated series, shared on Twitter the poster of the episode, in which you can clearly see characters that look like Iron Man and Thanos, for example. The series logo itself was designed to mimic that of Avengers: Endgame (2019).

According to Fox’s official synopsis, in the episode Bart the Bad Guy Bart, due to a huge misunderstanding, manages to see an unreleased version of the sequel to a very popular movie franchise based on a superhero named Vindicator.

“And Bart soon discovers that he can take advantage of his knowledge of the spoilers from the movie to blackmail. But when the studio executives behind the movie find out about Bart’s plan, they decide to stop at nothing until they silence him. “

It is not the first The Simpsons parody Disney – sign that acquired Fox in March 2019 – as evidenced by a Disney Plus video which brings together the most famous scenes in which the animated series has made fun of the entertainment giant.

