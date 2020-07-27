The sharp ‘scissors’ of Bárbara de Regil

By
khil Arora
-

Bárbara del Regil took her role as “Rosario Tijeras” very seriously, which is why she now decided to threaten people.

“Haha, whatever it takes to make you famous. You’ll soon know about me, “was the message the actress sent to Aries Torres, a nutritionist and personal trainer, who disagrees with promoting miracle products.

And is that the actress, on her Instagram account, recommended a product made from chlorine dioxide, a chemical that some other celebrities have recommended to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

“I never go out without my my air shield releases chlorine dioxide in safe doses, a very powerful disinfectant that keeps me protected from viruses and bacteria that are in the environment and generate disease,” the publication reads.

To which the youtuber replied that dioxide is dangerous for people’s health.

The Cofepris warned that the use of chlorine dioxide, sodium chlorite or its derivatives represents a health risk.

