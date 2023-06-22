The Serpent Queen Season 2 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Release, And Everything That You Need To Know

Hello, Cinefolks! We are back again with another article to provide the latest information about The Serpent Queen Season 2. The wait is finally over if you are a thriller-suspense and period drama fan looking for the latest updates on the show’s future. The makers have confirmed that the second season of The Serpent Queen will be released by the end of 2023.



The Serpent Queen is a periodic drama series initially written by Leonie Frieda under Catherine de Medici: the Renaissance Queen of France book. The show has received positive response from the audience and critics. In addition to that, The Serpent Queen series has also received 7.7/10 ratings on the IMDb platform.

If you are a fan of The Serpent Queen drama series and wondering whether the show makers will continue the series, then you are on the right page. This blog post will cover all the essential aspects you need to know about the upcoming seasons of The Serpent Queen series. Here, we have highlighted the expected release dates, cast members, a brief storyline, and trailer updates for The Serpent Queen Season 2.

The Serpent Queen Season 2 Release Date

The Serpent Queen is an American drama created and developed by renowned American novelist and screenwriter Justin Haythe. The original storyline was derived from 2004’s nonfiction book, ‘Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France.

Apart from that, the showrunners released the first installment of The Serpent Queen on Starz networks on September 2022, and not only that, but the same year in October, makers also confirmed the renewal for a second season.

If we talk about the exact release date for The Serpent Queen Season 2, makers have yet to announce the official release date for the second season.

The Serpent Queen Season Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Ahead

The Serpent Queen is an American period drama series that focuses on the life journey of the lead character, Catherine de Medici.



As the story begins, we see a fourteen years old teenage girl named Catherine de Medici from the 16th century married Henry. Her husband later became the almighty of France and gained popularity as King Henry 11.

But unfortunately, life didn’t go well for Catherine as Henry passed away at an early age, and her first son was declared the successor of the Kingdom.

Despite binge a widow and single mother of two children, Catherine managed to get rid of her struggles and work intensively to improve the religious system.

Apart from Catherine de Medici and her husband, Henry, we have also been introduced to other characters. We have seen a Romani woman, Aabis (Amrita Acharia), Montmorency (Barry Atsma), Antoine de Bourbon (Nicholas Burns), and many others.

The Serpent Queen Season 2 Cast Members

The show makers have not revealed the names of cast members for the second season of The Serpent Queen. On top of that, the official release date is also unavailable.



But leaving all this aside, The showrunners have featured some of the most talented star cast in the first season of The Serpent Queen series. Below we have mentioned all the star cast featured in The Serpent Queen Season 1.

Samantha Morton as Catherine de’ Medici

Enzo Cilenti as Cosimo Ruggeri

Barry Atsma as Montmorency

Amrita Acharia as Aabis

Sennia Nanua as Rahima

Beth Goddard as Antoinette de Guise

Nicholas Burns as Antoine de Bourbon

Kiruna Stamell as Mathilde

Raza Jaffrey as Francois, Duc de Guise

Ludivine Sagnier as Diane de Poitiers

Ray Panthaki as Charles

Danny Kirrane as Louis de Bourbon

Paul Chahidi as Charles de Bourbon

Naomi Battrick as Anne d’Etampes

Ruby Bentall as Angelica

Navid Negahban as Claude

Colm Meaney as Francis I

Antonia Clarke as Mary

Gemma Dobson as Nathalie

Rebecca Gethings as Queen Eleanor

Lee Ingleby as Henri II

Jade Croot as Emily

Steve Furst as Dr. Fernel

George Jaques as Francis II

Apart from the cast mentioned above, we may see some new talented cast members in the upcoming The Serpent Queen series season.

The Serpent Queen Season 2 Episode Titles List

Since no official information has been made public, we don’t have the official titles for The Serpent Queen Season 2 episodes.

However, here we have added a list of episodes of The Serpent Queen Season 1.

The Serpent Queen Season 3 Episode 01 – The Medici Bitch

The Serpent Queen Season 3 Episode 02 – To War Rather Than To Bed

The Serpent Queen Season 3 Episode 03 – The Price

The Serpent Queen Season 3 Episode 04 – A New Era

The Serpent Queen Season 3 Episode 05 – The First Regency

The Serpent Queen Season 3 Episode 06 – The Last Joust

The Serpent Queen Season 3 Episode 07 – An Attack on The King

The Serpent Queen Season 3 Episode 08 – A Queen Is Made

Where To Watch The Serpent Queen Season 2?

Even though The Serpent Queens has gathered many new audiences, the makers have yet to release the second season of it. According to some sources, the upcoming season is in the production phase, and once it gets the confirmation stamps from the showrunners, it will be available on the streaming platforms.

Catherine's story has only just begun. Prepare yourselves for Season 2, #SerpentSquad! #TheSerpentQueen pic.twitter.com/0tQsoHYjVW — The Serpent Queen (@serpentqueen) October 27, 2022

Furthermore, The Serpent Queen Season 1 was proven to be a hit show and aired on Starz networks on September 11, 2022. The show has full potential to be released for different seasons, and if and when the show makers release the second season of The Serpent Queen, it will premiere on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will BE There In The Serpent Queen Season 2?

As discussed above, the show makers have not announced the official release date for The Serpent Queen Season 2. Similarly, the number of episodes for the upcoming season has yet to be discovered.



Still, there is a chance that eight or more episodes will be released with The Serpent Queen Season 2.

The Serpent Queen Season 2 Makers Team

Leonie Frieda, a model, and writer, is the binding force behind the success of The Serpent Queen. The show is based on Leonie’s most alluring creation, ‘Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France.’ However, later Justin Haythe stepped into the scene and developed a full-fledged drama series, The Serpent Queen.

Love this wild show. Can't wait for S2. #theserpentqueen pic.twitter.com/0zrlfIwZ7W — Tv Movie Mistress (@TvMovieMistress) May 22, 2023

Besides writers and creators, the show includes a team of executive producers like Stacie Passon, Erwin Stoff, and Francis Lawrence. In addition, Ingrid Jungermann, Stacie Passon, and Justin Haythe were the show’s directors.

The Serpent Queen Season 2 Trailer Release

We are out of luck now, as the makers have not revealed the official release date for The Serpent Queen Season 2. Not only that, but the official teaser trailer is also unavailable for the second run of The Serpent Queen series.

Here, we have provided a teaser trailer for the first season of The Serpent Queen. Click on the link above to get a brief idea of the show’s concept.

Bottom Lines

Justin Haythe’s latest release, The Serpent Queen, is the complete entertainment package. Its storyline, twists, and actors’ performances make it unique from other dramas. Not only that, but the concept show’s period drama environment makes it worth watching. So if you plan to watch the whole season of The Serpent Queens Season 1, you should try it.

We will update you with the latest information whenever show makers announce the release date for The Serpent Queen Season 2. Until then, stick to our website for more details about your favorite show’s renewal.