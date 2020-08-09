The sequel to Yanni or Laurel has arrived: Green needle vs. brainstorm

Sharpen your ear that we have a new challenge. He “Yanni” versus “Laurel” of 2018 has a sequel in 2020: “green needle” versus “brainstorm”. The debate arena is the fashionable social network: TikTok.

A user who calls herself Emily Sophie posed the question on the short video social network and, as expected, you have to play the clip many times to take a side. Sophie’s video got 5 million views on TikTok, and many more if we add the videos replicated on Twitter or Instagram.

Due to this viral impact, Time magazine sought the voice of an expert to try to clarify the debate. Dr. Kevin Franck, director of audiology at Massachusetts Eye and Ear, told the magazine that in the discussion, “it comes down to the brain.”

“The fact that brains go to one side and others go to another means that we are all connected a little differently according to our experiences,” explained the specialist and sentenced: “The brain is built to convert disordered signals into meaning. It just won’t give you ambiguity. ” For this reason, each person chooses one or the other option.

And what does the audience say? Green needle? or brainstorming? Users of social networks do not agree. These are some of the responses that we can see on Twitter:

This is mindblowing … although if you don’t read the word in green you always hear “Brainstorm”. In fact, if you read the word in green but think “Brainstorm” you hear Brainstorm.pic.twitter.com/mlScJtpRtI – Rafa Laguna (@RafaLagoon) July 28, 2020

How weird, I always listen to green needle, even though I’m reading brainstorm. Also very very clearly https://t.co/an4niCRGgH – Antonov, Yayo espacial (ulFulcrumRebel) July 31, 2020

First I heard “green needle” and then I heard “brainstorm” O_O – Sebastian Gutierrez (@segumal) July 28, 2020

Damn well I have been thinking, reading and I have tried in all ways and I do not hear “green needle” or that they threaten me with death. https://t.co/pBBMrRrgMZ – 𝕾𝖙𝖔𝖎𝖐𝖎𝖑 𝖉𝖊 𝕺𝖕𝖔𝖘𝖎𝖈𝖎𝖔𝖓𝖊𝖘 (@stoikil) July 30, 2020

With decent headphones I only hear “green needle” but with shitty monitor speakers I hear what I read. Very curious. With good speakers the “brainstorm” meh. https://t.co/NS6maiVUX6 — Wardog (@mundowdg) July 29, 2020