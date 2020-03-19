‘The Sandbox’ Game on Ethereum Announces Third LAND Presale

Ethereum customers will quickly have the ability to reap the benefits of one other blockchain-based sport with nonfungible token expertise.

The Sandbox (TSB), a cell creation sport with greater than 40 million downloads, introduced on March 12 they might be holding a 3rd presale of the sport’s digital areas — known as LAND — beginning on March 31st at 1:00 PM GMT.

TSB has rapidly grow to be one of the crucial coveted blockchain video games on the market. The primary presale of the sport was in Dec. 2019, which offered greater than 3000 items of LAND in 4 hours. TSB introduced the second presale on Feb. 16, which offered 6,192 items, bringing in 800 ETH, or roughly 206,00zero USD.

What’s accessible for the third presale

TSG has 166,464 items of LAND in complete, which means about 5% of the accessible area has already been offered within the first two presales. The Sandbox has assured potential patrons that not solely will extra LAND be accessible, however at a considerable low cost:

“The Sandbox’s new presale spherical will comprise 10% of the accessible provide on the market in our metaverse which means a complete of 12,384 LAND parcels accessible at a 20% low cost.”

This presale contains 1000’s of particular person parcels. Gross sales of LAND will likely be carried out utilizing ETH or DAI.

As well as, “ESTATES”, mixtures of LAND parcels, could be discounted between 5-20% relying on the quantity bought. A number of of the coveted areas will even be included in giveaways: as much as 10% of the reserved LAND parcels.

Arising subsequent for The Sandbox

This presale spherical is the third and remaining for The Sandbox earlier than its anticipated launch later this yr. Nevertheless, the sport hinted at an enormous reveal coming quickly:

“Though we’re but to disclose all of the companions that will likely be becoming a member of us for this presale spherical, we’ve got ready some large information… A large of the gaming trade is coming to The Sandbox, and it’ll resonate in your entire blockchain trade.”

The key patrons for the second presale included CryptoKitties, My Crypto Heroes, Previous Cranium Video games, and Dapp.com.