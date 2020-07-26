The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 will release blood pressure monitor

Sarah Tew/CNET



Samsung revealed on Tuesday, April 21, its plans to bring a health monitor app to measure blood pressure to Galaxy Watch devices after obtaining regulatory approval in South Korea. The function will be available to the Galaxy Watch Active 2 in the third quarter of 2020, with a rollout to the “next Galaxy Watch devices” after that.

As the company explains through a video, after calibrating the device, you can simply tap to measure blood pressure at any time. Of course, the device will need to be recalibrated at least once every four weeks to guarantee the accuracy of the reading.

“The Samsung Health Monitor app has the potential to help millions of people around the world affected by high blood pressure,” Taejong Jay Yang, Samsung corporate vice president and head of the health team at the communications unit, said in a statement. phones in a statement.

Samsung did not disclose details about the app’s availability outside of South Korea, but noted by email that it works closely with regulators in many countries and that it hopes to expand the service to more markets.