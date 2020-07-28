The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is official

Samsung



The Lite version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 it’s here.

Samsung unveiled the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in Indonesia on April 15, a new tablet that has a lot in common with the top model in terms of design, but is more modest in terms of specs and price.

The new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite offers a design very similar to that of the Galaxy Tab S6 although it does not have a fingerprint sensor, nor a rear support for the S-Pen, although it is compatible with the Samsung pen. The device has a 10.4-inch TFT screen with a resolution of 2,000×1,200 pixels.

For power, the tablet has a Samsung Exynos 9611 processor accompanied by 4GB of RAM and two internal storage options, 64GB or 128GB expandable up to 1TB through microSD cards. The tablet has a 5-megapixel front camera and an 8-megapixel camera on the back without flash, it also has a 7,040 mAh battery and Android 10 as the operating system.

The tablet offers Wi-Fi ac, LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi Direct connectivity, but it comes without NFC. It also has a classic headphone jack and will arrive in three colors, gray, blue and pink.

Samsung has not confirmed when the tablet will arrive in the US, Spain or Mexico, so we have not been able to confirm its price and availability in these territories. According to previous leaks its price would be 428.44 euros (US $ 473), in comparison the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 costs 669 euros.

CNET en Español sent Samsung a request for additional comments and we will update as soon as we get a response.

