The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is filtered on Amazon

The Lite version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 It will come very soon, and possibly we already know everything about it.

The new device appeared on the Amazon Germany website, where it was spotted by Mishaal Rahman, editor-in-chief of XDA Developers, who posted the information to his Twitter account on March 29. According to the announcement, which is still published at press time, its price will be 428.44 euros (US $ 473) and its launch date will be April 2.

Thanks to leaked features, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is expected to feature a 10.4-inch LCD screen, 4GB of RAM, and a Samsung Exynos 9611 processor. In addition, the base model will have 64GB of internal storage expandable by microSD card.

The tablet will have a 5-megapixel front camera and an 8-megapixel camera on the back without a flash. It will have a 7,040 mAh battery and Android 10 as the operating system.

Samsung has not confirmed when it will announce its new tablet, so we have not been able to confirm its price and availability in other territories beyond Germany. CNET en Español sent Samsung a request for additional comments and we will update as soon as we get a response.

