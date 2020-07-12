The Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW will be available at Verizon

Juan Garzon / CNET



Verizon announced that the Galaxy S20 5G UW will be available for pre-sale starting May 21, and shipments will start June 4.

This version of Samsung’s flagship phone is compatible with both Verizon’s ultra-wideband 5G network and its low-frequency 5G network, which will be available later in the year.

The Galaxy S20 5G UW from Verizon is available in a 128GB version, and users can choose between the colors pink (Cloud Pink), gray (Cosmic Gray) and white (Cloud White), the exclusive color of the operator. The presale will be available through the My Verizon app and will start on May 21 at 3:01 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

The cost of the Galaxy S20 5G UW is 24 monthly payments US $ 41.66 under the Verizon Device Payment plan, while its cash price is US $ 999.99.

El Galaxy S20 5G UW se une al Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 UltraSamsung phones with 5G connectivity that were launched in February 2020.

The best tricks and functions of the Galaxy S20 [fotos] To see photos

Verizon also offers the following promotions:

Purchase any Samsung Galaxy S20 5G family phone and earn $ 1,000 on the purchase of a second phone by adding a new line on an unlimited plan and by purchasing the phone on a Verizon Device Payment plan.

New and existing customers can save $ 150 by purchasing a new Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW; the discount will be applied in credits for 24 months.

Existing customers with an unlimited data plan premium (Above, Beyond, Do, Play, or Get) can save up to 50 percent by swapping your current phone for a new Galaxy S20. This is in addition to saving up to $ 350.

When you purchase a Galaxy S20 5G under a Verizon payment plan, you can save up to $ 150 on select Samsung tablets and $ 100 on select Samsung handheld devices.