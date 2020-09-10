The Samsung Galaxy M21 is now official

Samsung



Samsung already has a replacement for your Galaxy M20– The new Samsung Galaxy M21 is here.

The new cell phone was announced on March 18 and comes with interesting specifications that complete the South Korean manufacturer’s mid-range. Among these specifications is a huge battery of no less than 6,000mAh, a very unusual capacity in the current mobile phone market.

In addition to this battery, the cell phone has a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen, FullHD + resolution, maximum brightness of 420 nits and a 90.1 percent use of the front, according to Samsung. This screen has barely any bezels and its front camera is housed within a small notch in the form of a drop.

For power, the phone incorporates an Exynos 9611 processor accompanied by 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. Its 6,000mAh battery also has a fast charging system.

Regarding the photographic equipment, the phone has three sensors: a 48 megapixel main sensor, an 8 megapixel super wide angle with a 123-degree lens and a third 5 megapixel depth sensor. The front camera has a 20 megapixel sensor.

At the moment the phone will be launched in India at a price of 12,999 rupees (about US $ 175 at the exchange rate) from 23 March. The company has not confirmed for the moment the price or the availability of the cell phone in other markets such as the US, Spain or Mexico, but it may arrive soon.

