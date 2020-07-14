The Samsung Galaxy A51 outperforms all Android phones

Juan Garzon / CNET



He Samsung Galaxy A51 It was the best-selling Android phone in the world during the first quarter of 2020, according to a report released Wednesday by analyst firm Strategy Analytics. Six million units were sold, representing 2 percent of the market.

He Xiaomi Redmi 8 It was the Android model that ranked second in world sales, according to the report, with a market share of 1.9 percent during the first quarter of the year. In turn, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus It came in third with 1.7 percent market share, making it “the only super premium model to appear in the top six spots” with the highest sales, Neil Mawston, CEO of Strategy Analytics, said in the statement.

Global smartphone shipments reached 275 million units in total during the first quarter of 2020, said Linda Sui, director of Strategy Analytics, of which 86 percent were Android phones.

The Galaxy A51 costs $ 400 (although discounts can be found). The Android phone market “is increasingly being dominated by affordable models,” said Strategy Analytics.

“As mobile operators have reduced subsidies in recent years, and many countries are being hit by a coronavirus recession, smartphone consumers globally have become more price-sensitive for devices and they are looking for new Android models that will perform better for their money, “said Juha Winter, associate director of Strategy Analytics. “Android is entering a post-premium era.”

