The Royole FlexPai 2 will have a robust 5G mechanical hinge

Chinese manufacturer Royole gave us a sneak peek at what we can expect with its second folding phone, the FlexPai 2, which the company says will offer “significant improvements in every way possible.” The new phone will have a 7.8-inch screen, Snapdragon 865 processor, Kyro 585 processor, high-speed LPDDR5 RAM and 5G capacity for nine different bands that cover regions including the United States, Europe and China, according to Bill Liu, co-founder. and CEO of Royole.

Along with a new “mechanically robust” and “wear resistant” hinge called the “super perfect, stepless hinge” that runs the length of the back of the device, the FlexPai 2 will also feature a “slimmer and lighter” design than the Flexpai Royole, Liu said.

These details were revealed Tuesday at an event focused on the announcement of its third-generation Cicada Wing display. Royole’s new flexible display will first appear on the FlexPai 2, but could be used by other manufacturers like ZTE.

Royole was put on the map in late 2018, when it became one of the first companies in the world to launch a foldable phone, outperforming Samsung and Huawei with its FlexPai. The original FlexPai has a 7.8-inch flexible AMOLED display made of flexible plastic and a resolution of 1440p. It opens and closes like a book. But it also has a clunky design and an unimpressive user interface.

Since its launch, the FlexPai has gone unnoticed. Phones like Motorola Razr, he Samsung Galaxy Fold or the Z-Flip and up to Huawei Mate XS They hit the market with superior performance, features and design.

The FlexPai 2 will not be officially released until next quarter, Royole said.

