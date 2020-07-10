The Rolling Stones release unreleased 1973 songs

The Rolling Stones will release a remake of their 1973 album “Goats Head Soup” with three unreleased songs, one including Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page.

The band announced that the September 4 release will include editions with four CDs and vinyls with 10 additional tracks, between discarded takes and alternative versions.

Page participates in a song called “Scarlet”. The Stones also released a video for one of the unreleased songs, titled “Criss Cross.”

“Goats Head Soup” includes one of the band’s most famous ballads, “Angie.”