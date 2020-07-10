The Rolling Stones release unreleased 1973 songs

By
khil Arora
-

The Rolling Stones will release a remake of their 1973 album “Goats Head Soup” with three unreleased songs, one including Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page.

The band announced that the September 4 release will include editions with four CDs and vinyls with 10 additional tracks, between discarded takes and alternative versions.

Page participates in a song called “Scarlet”. The Stones also released a video for one of the unreleased songs, titled “Criss Cross.”

“Goats Head Soup” includes one of the band’s most famous ballads, “Angie.”

READ  Head of diversity at Apple leaves the company

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here