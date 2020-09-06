The Rolling Stones prepare a great celebration for their 60 years

The Rolling Stones are preparing a great concert to celebrate their 60th anniversary in 2022. In an interview for Rolling Stone magazine, Keith Richards, guitarist of the British band, said that he and his companions, Sir Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts do not think in retirement and wishes they continue to roll together.

“You could call it a habit because ultimately that’s what we do. Between us we wonder, who will be the first to get off the bus? But they would have to kick us out of him. I can’t imagine doing anything else. I hope we are all for the anniversary; it’s something we’re waiting for, ”shared Richards.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the band had to stop their most recent tour, but the group wants to get back on stage. “Even though we sell tickets, we may not be able to play all venues at once (due to social distancing measures),” said Jagger.